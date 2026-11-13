Photo: Country Herald

Wilmington, OH – Damp pavement, gray November skies and a sharp temperature drop could create changing travel conditions across southwestern Ohio. Rain chances will fade Friday before temperatures fall to 29 degrees, bringing a renewed risk of freezing surfaces.

The colder weather won't last all week. A steady warming trend could push temperatures toward 60 degrees by Wednesday, offering a noticeable change for residents.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Friday, November 13, brings a 30% chance of rain, mainly before 2 p.m.

Temperatures should reach approximately 45 degrees, with northwest winds around 9 to 11 mph.

Rain Clears Before Temperatures Fall Below Freezing Early Friday observations at Wilmington Airborne Airpark showed overcast skies and temperatures near 40 degrees.

Humidity reached 93%, with northwest winds around 9 mph.

Rainfall amounts are expected to remain below one-tenth of an inch, limiting concerns about significant flooding.

However, the bigger concern develops after precipitation ends.

Friday evening brings gradual clearing, followed by temperatures falling toward 29 degrees.

Any remaining moisture on untreated pavement could freeze as temperatures slip below 32 degrees.

Drivers traveling Interstate 71, U.S. Route 22 and surrounding Clinton County roads should watch for isolated slick spots.

Bridges, overpasses and shaded surfaces can cool faster than surrounding pavement.

Allow extra time for early Saturday travel, particularly where roads remain damp.

Saturday and Sunday: Cold Mornings, Gradual Improvement Saturday, November 14, brings sunshine with temperatures reaching approximately 45 degrees.

Northwest winds between 5 and 11 mph will keep conditions feeling brisk.

Saturday night temperatures settle near 34 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday brings mostly cloudy conditions and highs near 47 degrees.

Temperatures fall again Sunday night, reaching approximately 31 degrees.

That means another opportunity for frost or isolated freezing moisture, although widespread icy roads are not predicted.

No snow accumulation is indicated in Wilmington's local outlook.

Monday Through Wednesday: Warmer Weather Takes Over Monday, November 16, begins a noticeable warming trend.

Sunshine returns as temperatures climb toward 50 degrees.

Monday night remains cold, with lows near 29 degrees.

Tuesday brings another improvement, reaching approximately 53 degrees under sunny skies.

Wednesday temperatures climb toward 57 degrees.

By Thursday, November 19, highs could reach 62 degrees.

That represents a 17-degree increase from Friday's projected high.

The warmer afternoons should provide better conditions for outdoor activities, commuting and seasonal yardwork.

Looking Ahead: November 19-23 Thursday, November 19, could bring mostly sunny skies and highs near 62 degrees.

The supplied National Weather Service outlook indicates warming through Thursday, but specific conditions for November 20-23 were not provided.

Residents should continue monitoring updated weather information as temperatures fluctuate during the second half of November.

Are you noticing frost, wet roads or colder conditions around Wilmington and Clinton County? Tell us what you're seeing.