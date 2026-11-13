Ohio-Kentucky Weather Alert: Cincinnati Rain, 29° Low Nov 13-18

Photo: Country Herald

Cincinnati, OH – Rain-slick pavement, gray November skies and temperatures heading toward freezing are setting up a sharp weather transition across the Cincinnati region before a substantial warmup arrives next week.

Drivers across southwestern Ohio and northern Kentucky could encounter damp roads Friday before several chilly mornings bring temperatures into the lower 30s.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, Cincinnati faces a 40% chance of rain Friday, followed by improving conditions and several days of sunshine.

Friday Rain Brings Wet Roads Before Temperatures Drop Friday, November 13, begins with damp conditions across portions of the Cincinnati metropolitan area.

Cincinnati Municipal Airport Lunken Field reported light rain and 42 degrees early Friday, with northwest winds near 7 mph.

Additional showers remain possible before 3 p.m., with another opportunity for rain developing after 5 p.m.

Afternoon temperatures should reach approximately 47 degrees.

Rainfall amounts are expected to remain below one-tenth of an inch.

Motorists traveling Interstate 71, Interstate 75 and Interstate 275 should watch for wet pavement and changing visibility during showers.

Conditions improve later as clouds gradually decrease.

However, temperatures could fall toward 31 degrees by early Saturday.

Weekend Sunshine Returns, but Freezing Temperatures Linger Saturday, November 14, brings sunny skies and highs near 48 degrees.

Northwest winds between 5 and 9 mph should accompany improving weather.

Temperatures settle near 35 degrees Saturday night.

Sunday brings partly sunny skies and highs near 50 degrees, offering a more comfortable afternoon across Hamilton County and neighboring northern Kentucky.

Another chilly period follows Sunday night, with temperatures falling toward 33 degrees.

Residents should prepare for frosty windshields and cold morning conditions.

Although isolated slick spots are possible wherever moisture remains, widespread freezing precipitation is not indicated.

Monday Through Wednesday: Major November Warmup Develops Monday, November 16, brings sunshine and highs near 53 degrees.

However, temperatures could drop toward 29 degrees by early Tuesday.

That marks the coldest projected reading in the upcoming five-day period.

Tuesday afternoon rebounds toward 55 degrees under sunny skies.

Wednesday continues the warming trend, with highs approaching 59 degrees.

By Thursday, temperatures could climb toward 63 degrees, a remarkable 34-degree difference from Tuesday morning's projected low.

The supplied local outlook does not indicate snow accumulation, severe thunderstorms or a tornado threat.

For now, the biggest weather story is the transition from Friday's rain to freezing mornings and milder afternoons.

Are you seeing rain around Cincinnati, Covington or Newport? Tell us what conditions look like in your neighborhood.