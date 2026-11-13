Photo: Country Herald

Paducah, KY – Frost-covered windshields, biting November mornings and temperatures plunging into the 20s could define the weekend across western Kentucky. However, a dramatic turnaround is approaching, with afternoon temperatures potentially reaching the 60s by midweek.

The biggest temperature concern arrives Saturday night, when Paducah could fall to just 26 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, temperatures will reach approximately 50 degrees Friday, November 13, before dropping sharply after sunset.

Northwest winds between 6 and 10 mph will accompany increasing clouds through the afternoon.

Earlier observations at Barkley Regional Airport showed temperatures near 34 degrees, with a wind chill around 29 degrees.

That chilly start offers a preview of several freezing mornings ahead.

Weekend Freeze Brings Temperatures Into the 20s Friday night temperatures are expected to fall to 28 degrees under clear skies.

Saturday brings sunshine and a high near 52 degrees, providing a comfortable afternoon compared with the colder morning hours.

However, temperatures plunge again Saturday night.

The National Weather Service projects a low near 26 degrees, making it the coldest night in the supplied outlook.

Sensitive plants, outdoor plumbing and exposed garden vegetation could be vulnerable to freezing temperatures.

Residents should protect remaining seasonal plants and disconnect exposed garden hoses where appropriate.

Drivers traveling Interstate 24, U.S. Route 60 and surrounding McCracken County roads should prepare for frosty windshields.

While widespread icy roads are not predicted, isolated frost may develop on colder surfaces.

Sunday and Monday: Sunshine Returns, But Freezing Nights Continue Sunday, November 15, brings sunny skies and highs near 55 degrees.

Light east-northeast winds should accompany the improving afternoon conditions.

Sunday night temperatures fall toward 29 degrees, extending the pattern of freezing mornings.

Monday brings another sunny afternoon, with temperatures reaching approximately 55 degrees.

Monday night remains cold, with lows near 29 degrees.

The repeated temperature swings will be noticeable for residents heading to work, school or early appointments.

Keep heavier jackets available for mornings, even as afternoons become increasingly comfortable.

Tuesday Through Thursday: A Significant Warmup Develops Tuesday marks the beginning of a more noticeable warming trend.

Temperatures climb toward 58 degrees under sunny skies.

Wednesday brings an even bigger improvement, with highs reaching approximately 63 degrees.

By Thursday, November 19, temperatures could approach 66 degrees.

That represents a 16-degree increase from Friday's projected high and a 40-degree difference from Saturday night's low.