Northern Michigan Weather Alert: Gaylord 30% Snow Today, Nov 13-18

Photo: Country Herald

Gaylord, MI – Snowflakes drifting across northern Michigan roads are creating an early taste of winter as lake-effect snow continues around Gaylord. Freezing temperatures could keep untreated pavement slippery before a noticeable warmup arrives next week.

Drivers traveling Interstate 75, M-32 and surrounding Otsego County roads should remain alert for changing conditions, particularly where snow showers persist.

According to the National Weather Service in Gaylord, light snow was reported at Gaylord Regional Airport early Friday, November 13. Temperatures hovered near 30 degrees, with wind chills around 24 degrees.

The latest local outlook gives Gaylord a 30% chance of snow showers Friday, mainly before 1 p.m.

Lake-Effect Snow Creates Friday Travel Concerns Northern Michigan remains under the influence of cold air moving across the Great Lakes, supporting localized lake-effect snow showers.

The National Weather Service's broader weather discussion identifies accumulating snow potential downwind of the Great Lakes through Saturday.

However, the supplied Gaylord point forecast does not specify snowfall totals.

Temperatures should reach approximately 38 degrees Friday afternoon, allowing some melting where sunshine or warmer pavement develops.

That improvement may not last everywhere.

Friday night brings temperatures near 29 degrees, with a 20% chance of additional snow showers before 1 a.m.

Any lingering moisture could refreeze on untreated surfaces as temperatures drop below freezing.

Drivers should watch bridges, ramps and shaded stretches of Interstate 75 for isolated slick spots.

Weekend Brings Cold Mornings and Improving Conditions Saturday, November 14, offers mostly cloudy skies with temperatures climbing toward 39 degrees.

Northwest winds around 10 mph could maintain a brisk November feel.

Saturday night temperatures fall toward 28 degrees.

Sunday brings partly sunny skies and highs near 40 degrees, followed by another cold night near 28 degrees.

For residents across Gaylord, Vanderbilt and surrounding Otsego County communities, winter jackets remain necessary despite improving conditions.

No additional snow showers are indicated in Gaylord's local forecast for Saturday or Sunday.

Monday Through Wednesday: Temperatures Make a Strong Comeback Monday, November 16, marks a noticeable change as sunshine returns and temperatures climb toward 46 degrees.

Tuesday continues the warming trend, reaching approximately 50 degrees.

Wednesday brings another improvement, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 53 degrees.

That's a 25-degree increase from the weekend's projected nighttime lows.

By Thursday, temperatures could approach 55 degrees.

The warmer afternoons should reduce lingering snow and ice concerns, although shaded surfaces may remain colder.

No tornado or severe thunderstorm threat is indicated in the supplied Gaylord outlook.

Are snowflakes sticking to roads around Gaylord, or are conditions improving? Tell us what you're seeing in your neighborhood.