Iowa-Illinois Weather Alert: Davenport 25° Freeze Tonight, Nov 13-18

Photo: Country Herald

Davenport, IA – Frost-covered windshields, freezing mornings and temperatures dropping into the mid-20s will bring a sharp November chill to the Quad Cities before a noticeable warmup arrives next week.

Residents across Davenport, Bettendorf, Moline and Rock Island should prepare for several mornings below freezing. However, sunshine will dominate the weekend before temperatures climb toward 60 degrees by Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service Quad Cities office, Friday brings mostly sunny skies and highs near 43 degrees.

North winds between 5 and 10 mph could produce gusts approaching 20 mph, adding a brisk feel to the afternoon.

At Quad Cities International Airport in Moline, temperatures were recorded near 37 degrees early Friday, with wind chills around 30 degrees.

The colder conditions arrive Friday night, when temperatures could fall near 25 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday Bring a Mid-20s Freeze Saturday, November 14, begins with temperatures well below freezing across the Mississippi River corridor.

Sunny skies should help afternoon temperatures rebound toward 46 degrees.

However, another cold night follows, with temperatures falling near 24 degrees by early Sunday.

That represents the coldest projected temperature in the supplied five-day outlook.

Drivers traveling Interstate 80, Interstate 74 and Interstate 280 should prepare for frosty windshields during early departures.

Isolated slick spots could develop if lingering moisture freezes on exposed pavement.

However, widespread roadway icing is not indicated in the current forecast.

Sunday afternoon brings sunshine and highs near 49 degrees, providing some relief from the morning chill.

Monday Continues the Cold Morning Pattern Monday, November 16, begins near 27 degrees before temperatures climb toward 50 degrees.

Sunny skies should make afternoon outdoor activities more comfortable.

However, another freezing morning follows Tuesday, with temperatures dropping near 29 degrees.

Keep winter coats available and allow extra time to clear frost before early commutes.

Temperatures Climb Toward 60 Degrees Tuesday, November 17, brings sunshine and highs near 55 degrees.

Temperatures fall near 33 degrees Tuesday night, marking a noticeable improvement from the weekend.

Wednesday looks warmer, with mostly sunny skies and highs approaching 57 degrees.

That represents a 33-degree difference between Sunday's projected morning low and Wednesday's afternoon high.

By Wednesday night, temperatures should remain near 43 degrees.

Thursday could reach approximately 60 degrees, although a 30% chance of showers returns.

Despite snow developing elsewhere nationally, accumulating snow is not indicated for the Quad Cities in the supplied local forecast.

No tornado threat is identified for eastern Iowa or northwestern Illinois during this period.

For now, prepare for freezing mornings and monitor changing conditions as temperatures gradually recover.

How cold is it getting around Davenport, Moline and Rock Island? Tell us what temperatures you're seeing in your neighborhood.