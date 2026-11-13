Wisconsin-Minnesota Weather Alert: La Crosse Warms 32° Nov 13-18

Photo: Country Herald

La Crosse, WI – Frost-covered windshields, biting morning air and temperatures plunging toward 22 degrees will bring a winterlike chill to the Mississippi River Valley before a dramatic warmup develops next week.

Residents across La Crosse County, Wisconsin, and neighboring Houston County, Minnesota, should prepare for several freezing mornings despite a largely sunny outlook.

According to the National Weather Service in La Crosse, temperatures will fall into the lower 20s before gradually climbing into the middle 50s by Tuesday.

Freezing Temperatures Bring Early Winter Chill Friday, November 13, begins with temperatures well below freezing across the La Crosse area.

La Crosse Regional Airport reported 27 degrees early Friday, with wind chills near 20 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies will help temperatures climb toward 42 degrees during the afternoon.

However, the coldest conditions return after sunset.

Temperatures are expected to fall to approximately 22 degrees by early Saturday.

Drivers traveling Interstate 90, Highway 53 and nearby Mississippi River crossings should prepare for frosty vehicles and cold pavement.

Any existing moisture on untreated surfaces could freeze, although widespread icy roads are not projected.

Weekend Sunshine Arrives, but Freezing Nights Continue Saturday, November 14, brings sunny skies and afternoon temperatures near 44 degrees.

Calm winds should make outdoor activities more comfortable once temperatures rise.

However, readings drop toward 23 degrees by early Sunday.

Sunday afternoon looks brighter and slightly warmer, with sunshine pushing temperatures toward 47 degrees.

Another freezing night follows, with lows near 26 degrees by early Monday.

For residents in La Crescent, Onalaska and Holmen, the pattern means winter coats remain necessary during morning activities.

No snow accumulation is indicated in the supplied local outlook.

Monday Warmup Signals Major Temperature Change Monday, November 16, marks the beginning of a noticeable warming trend.

Sunny skies should push temperatures toward 50 degrees.

Tuesday brings additional warming, with highs approaching 54 degrees and southerly winds gusting near 20 mph.

By Wednesday, temperatures could reach 56 degrees, with wind gusts approaching 24 mph.

That represents a 34-degree difference between Friday night's projected low and Wednesday's afternoon high.

Rain chances return late Wednesday into Thursday, but significant storms are not indicated.

The supplied local outlook identifies no tornado threat.

How cold did it feel in your neighborhood this morning? Are you ready for temperatures in the 50s next week?