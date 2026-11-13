Iowa Weather Alert: Des Moines, IA 22° to 58° Nov 13-18

Photo: Country Herald

Des Moines, IA – Frost-covered windshields, frozen grass and temperatures plunging into the lower 20s will bring a sharp November chill to central Iowa before a substantial warmup arrives next week.

Residents across Des Moines, Polk County and surrounding communities should prepare for several freezing mornings. However, sunshine will dominate the weekend before temperatures climb toward 60 degrees by Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service in Des Moines, Friday brings sunny skies and afternoon temperatures near 44 degrees.

North winds between 3 and 7 mph should keep conditions relatively calm, although the morning air remains bitterly cold.

At Des Moines International Airport, temperatures were recorded near 28 degrees early Friday, with wind chills around 21 degrees.

The more significant temperature drop arrives Friday night, when readings could fall to approximately 22 degrees.

Saturday Begins With a 22-Degree Hard Freeze Saturday, November 14, starts with temperatures roughly 10 degrees below freezing.

That level of cold can damage sensitive outdoor plants and freeze standing water on exposed surfaces.

Drivers traveling Interstate 35, Interstate 80 and Interstate 235 should prepare for frosty windshields during early departures.

Isolated slick spots could develop where lingering moisture freezes on bridges or elevated pavement.

However, widespread roadway icing is not indicated in the current forecast.

Saturday afternoon brings sunshine and highs near 46 degrees, providing some relief from the morning chill.

Sunday and Monday Continue the Freezing Pattern Sunday, November 15, begins near 23 degrees before sunshine lifts afternoon temperatures toward 48 degrees.

Light southeast winds should accompany the warming trend.

Another cold morning follows Monday, November 16, with temperatures falling near 27 degrees.

Monday afternoon reaches approximately 50 degrees under sunny skies.

By Monday night, temperatures should settle near 32 degrees, marking a gradual improvement from the weekend's colder readings.

Keep winter coats available and protect sensitive outdoor plants during the freezing mornings.

Warmer Weather Builds Toward Wednesday Tuesday, November 17, brings sunshine and highs near 54 degrees.

Temperatures remain milder Tuesday night, falling near 39 degrees.

Wednesday looks noticeably warmer, with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs approaching 58 degrees.

That represents a 36-degree difference between Friday night's projected low and Wednesday's afternoon high.

By Wednesday night, a 30% chance of showers returns as temperatures remain near 48 degrees.

Thursday could climb even higher, reaching approximately 61 degrees.

Despite winter weather developing elsewhere nationally, accumulating snow is not indicated for Des Moines in the supplied local forecast.

No tornado threat is identified for central Iowa during this period.

For now, prepare for freezing mornings and monitor changing conditions as temperatures gradually recover.

How cold is it getting around Des Moines and Polk County? Tell us what temperatures you're seeing in your neighborhood.