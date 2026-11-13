Wisconsin Weather Alert: Green Bay, WI Snow Today, Nov 13-18

Photo: Country Herald

Green Bay, WI – Snowflakes drifting across northeastern Wisconsin, biting north winds and temperatures near freezing are creating an early taste of winter before a noticeable warmup arrives next week.

Lake-effect snow showers remain a concern across portions of northeastern Wisconsin, particularly Door and Kewaunee counties. However, Green Bay's local outlook calls for improving conditions as the weekend approaches.

According to the National Weather Service in Green Bay, lake-effect snow showers could affect north-central Wisconsin and portions of Door and Kewaunee counties Friday.

Meteorologists warn that snow could accumulate on colder or elevated surfaces, creating isolated travel concerns.

Snow Showers and Cold Winds Bring Friday Travel Concerns Friday, November 13, brings a chance of flurries before 8 a.m., followed by possible sprinkles through 11 a.m. in Green Bay.

Partly sunny skies should develop later, with afternoon temperatures reaching approximately 42 degrees.

North winds between 8 and 11 mph could gust as high as 22 mph.

Earlier Friday, Austin Straubel International Airport reported 31 degrees, with wind chills near 21 degrees.

Drivers traveling Interstate 43, Highway 57 and Highway 42 should remain alert for changing conditions, especially farther north.

The greatest localized snow concerns involve Door and Kewaunee counties rather than downtown Green Bay.

Significant snow accumulation is not projected for Green Bay in the supplied local outlook.

Weekend Freeze Arrives Before Temperatures Recover Saturday, November 14, brings partly sunny skies and highs near 46 degrees.

Temperatures fall toward 29 degrees Saturday night, setting up another freezing morning Sunday.

Sunday afternoon looks considerably brighter, with sunshine and highs near 47 degrees.

However, temperatures could fall to approximately 27 degrees by early Monday.

That creates another opportunity for frost-covered windshields and freezing conditions on exposed surfaces.

Any lingering moisture could freeze on untreated pavement, although widespread icing is not indicated.

Monday Brings Sunshine as Wisconsin Begins Warming Monday, November 16, brings sunny skies and highs near 50 degrees.

The warming trend continues Tuesday, with afternoon temperatures reaching approximately 53 degrees.

Wednesday looks even milder, with mostly sunny skies and highs approaching 55 degrees.

That represents a 28-degree difference between Monday's projected morning low and Wednesday's afternoon high.

By Thursday, temperatures could reach 57 degrees, although a slight chance of rain returns.

The National Weather Service indicates a low probability of widespread hazardous weather after Friday.

No local tornado threat is identified in the supplied outlook.

For now, residents should prepare for freezing mornings before enjoying a gradual November warmup.

Are you seeing snowflakes around Green Bay, Sturgeon Bay or northeastern Wisconsin? Tell us what conditions look like in your neighborhood.