Northern Indiana Weather Alert: Fort Wayne, IN Cold Weekend, Nov 14-18

Photo: Country Herald

Fort Wayne, IN – Frost-covered windshields, crisp November air and temperatures plunging into the mid-20s could greet northeast Indiana residents this weekend before a noticeable warmup arrives next week.

The sharpest temperature drop comes early Saturday, November 14, when Fort Wayne could fall near 26 degrees.

Residents across Allen County and surrounding communities should prepare for several freezing mornings. However, sunshine and gradually improving temperatures will push afternoon highs into the 50s by next week.

According to the National Weather Service in Northern Indiana, Friday brings mostly cloudy skies and highs near 42 degrees.

A slight 10% chance of showers remains before 7 a.m., followed by generally dry conditions.

Saturday's 26-Degree Freeze Brings Frost Concerns Saturday morning could bring the coldest temperatures of the weekend, with readings falling approximately six degrees below freezing.

At Fort Wayne International Airport, temperatures were recorded near 39 degrees early Friday, with wind chills around 31 degrees.

The approaching cold could produce frost across vehicles, exposed surfaces and grassy areas.

Drivers traveling Interstate 69, Interstate 469 and U.S. 30 should prepare for frosty windshields during early departures.

Isolated slick spots could develop if lingering moisture freezes on exposed pavement.

However, widespread roadway icing is not indicated in the current forecast.

Saturday afternoon brings partly sunny skies and highs near 45 degrees.

Northwest winds between 5 and 10 mph should keep conditions feeling brisk.

Sunday and Monday Continue the Chilly Pattern Sunday, November 15, brings mostly cloudy skies and highs near 48 degrees.

Temperatures begin near 34 degrees, offering a slightly milder start than Saturday.

However, another cold morning follows Monday, November 16, when temperatures could drop near 30 degrees.

Monday afternoon brings sunshine and highs around 49 degrees.

By early Tuesday, temperatures could fall near 28 degrees, creating another opportunity for frost.

Keep winter coats handy and allow extra time to clear windshields before morning commutes.

Warmer Weather Builds Toward Wednesday Tuesday, November 17, brings sunny skies and highs near 52 degrees.

Another chilly morning follows Wednesday, with temperatures falling near 29 degrees.

Wednesday afternoon then rebounds toward 55 degrees under sunny skies.

That represents a 29-degree difference between Saturday's projected low and Wednesday's afternoon high.

Thursday could climb even higher, with temperatures approaching 60 degrees.

Although the broader National Weather Service outlook mentions lake-effect snow around the Great Lakes, accumulating snow is not indicated for Fort Wayne.

No tornado threat is identified for northeast Indiana in the supplied outlook.

For now, the primary concern remains repeated freezing mornings rather than a significant winter storm.

How cold is it getting around Fort Wayne and Allen County? Tell us what temperatures you're seeing in your neighborhood.