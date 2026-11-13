Michigan Weather Alert: Grand Rapids, MI Cold Weekend, Nov 14-18

Photo: Country Herald

Grand Rapids, MI – Frost-covered windshields, biting morning air and temperatures plunging into the upper 20s will bring an early taste of winter to western Michigan before a gradual warmup arrives next week.

Residents across Grand Rapids, Kent County and surrounding communities should prepare for several freezing mornings. However, sunshine and improving temperatures will eventually push afternoon highs into the mid-50s.

According to the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids, Friday brings partly sunny skies and temperatures reaching approximately 42 degrees.

North winds between 5 and 8 mph could produce gusts approaching 18 mph.

The more significant temperature drop arrives Friday night, when readings could fall to approximately 27 degrees.

Saturday Begins With a 27-Degree Freeze Saturday, November 14, starts with temperatures well below freezing across the Grand Rapids area.

That creates favorable conditions for frost, especially on vehicles, exposed surfaces and grassy areas.

At Gerald R. Ford International Airport, temperatures were recorded near 33 degrees early Friday, with wind chills around 26 degrees.

Drivers traveling Interstate 96, Interstate 196 and U.S. 131 should prepare for frosty windshields during early departures.

Isolated slick spots could develop if moisture freezes on exposed pavement.

However, widespread roadway icing is not currently indicated in the local forecast.

Saturday afternoon brings mostly cloudy skies and highs near 46 degrees.

Northwest winds could gust to 21 mph, adding a brisk feel to the afternoon.

Sunday and Monday Continue the Cold Pattern Sunday, November 15, begins near 30 degrees before partly sunny skies help temperatures reach approximately 47 degrees.

Light northwest winds should accompany the afternoon improvement.

Another freezing morning follows Monday, November 16, with temperatures dropping near 29 degrees.

Monday afternoon offers a noticeable improvement, with sunshine and highs around 50 degrees.

By Monday night, temperatures could fall near 30 degrees again.

Keep winter coats available and allow extra time to clear frosty windshields before morning commutes.

Sunshine Returns as Temperatures Reach the 50s Tuesday, November 17, brings sunny skies and highs near 52 degrees.

Another chilly night follows, with temperatures dropping near 31 degrees.

Wednesday looks even milder, with sunshine and afternoon highs approaching 55 degrees.

That represents a 28-degree difference between Friday night's projected low and Wednesday's afternoon high.

Thursday could bring temperatures near 58 degrees under partly sunny skies.

Although the broader National Weather Service outlook mentions lake-effect snow around the Great Lakes, accumulating snow is not indicated in the supplied Grand Rapids forecast.

No tornado threat is identified for western Michigan during this period.

For now, prepare for freezing mornings, protect sensitive outdoor plants and monitor changing conditions as temperatures gradually recover.

How cold is it getting around Grand Rapids and Kent County? Tell us what temperatures you're seeing in your neighborhood.