Nebraska-Iowa Weather Alert: Omaha, NE Drops to 23° Nov 13-18

Photo: Country Herald

Omaha, NE – Frost-covered windshields, biting morning air and temperatures plunging into the lower 20s will give eastern Nebraska and western Iowa an early taste of winter before a dramatic warmup develops next week.

Residents across Omaha, Douglas County and neighboring Council Bluffs, Iowa, should prepare for several freezing mornings. However, sunshine will dominate the weekend before temperatures approach 60 degrees by Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service in Omaha, Friday brings sunny skies and afternoon temperatures near 44 degrees.

The more significant temperature change arrives Friday night, when readings could plunge to approximately 23 degrees.

Saturday Begins With a 23-Degree Freeze Saturday, November 14, starts with temperatures well below freezing, creating favorable conditions for frost across the Omaha metropolitan area.

At Omaha's Eppley Airfield, temperatures were already near 27 degrees early Friday, with wind chills around 19 degrees.

The coldest conditions could affect exposed neighborhoods, rural roads and areas near the Missouri River.

Drivers traveling Interstate 80, Interstate 480 and Interstate 29 should prepare for frosty windshields.

Isolated slick spots could develop where moisture remains on exposed pavement.

However, widespread roadway icing is not indicated in the current forecast.

Saturday afternoon brings sunshine and highs near 46 degrees.

Sunday and Monday Bring Gradual Improvement Sunday, November 15, begins near 28 degrees before temperatures climb toward 48 degrees.

Sunny skies and light south winds should make afternoon outdoor activities more comfortable.

Monday continues the warming trend, reaching approximately 49 degrees after another cold morning near 30.

South winds could gust to 17 mph during the afternoon.

By Monday night, temperatures should remain milder, falling near 37 degrees.

Stronger Winds Arrive as Temperatures Climb Tuesday, November 17, brings mostly sunny skies and highs near 53 degrees.

However, south winds could reach 14 mph, with gusts approaching 24 mph.

Wednesday looks even warmer, with temperatures climbing toward 58 degrees.

Wind gusts could strengthen to 28 mph, particularly across exposed roads and open fields.

That represents a 35-degree difference between Friday night's projected low and Wednesday's afternoon high.

A chance of showers returns Wednesday night, with temperatures remaining near 49 degrees.

Despite winter weather developing elsewhere nationally, the supplied Omaha forecast does not indicate accumulating snow through Wednesday.

No tornado threat is identified for the Omaha area during this period.

For now, protect sensitive plants, prepare for freezing mornings and secure lightweight outdoor items before stronger winds arrive.

How cold is it getting around Omaha and Council Bluffs? Tell us what temperatures you're seeing in your neighborhood.