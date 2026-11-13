Ohio Weather Alert: Cleveland, OH 28-MPH Gusts Nov 14-18

Photo: Country Herald

Cleveland, OH – Rain-slicked highways, gray skies and gusty winds could make travel uncomfortable across Northeast Ohio this weekend as a damp November weather pattern develops.

Cleveland and surrounding Cuyahoga County communities face several rounds of rain before sunshine returns early next week. Wind gusts approaching 28 mph Saturday could add another challenge for drivers near Lake Erie.

According to the National Weather Service in Cleveland, Friday afternoon brings a 40% chance of rain after 3 p.m. Temperatures should reach approximately 44 degrees, with north winds around 11 to 13 mph.

Rain chances increase substantially Friday evening, reaching 80% as temperatures settle near 39 degrees.

Saturday Brings 70% Rain Chance and Gusty Winds Saturday, November 14, could become the weekend's most unsettled travel period.

Rain remains likely, mainly before noon, with precipitation chances reaching 70%.

Northwest winds around 17 mph could gust as high as 28 mph, especially across exposed areas.

Temperatures should reach approximately 47 degrees, although persistent wind could make conditions feel colder.

Drivers traveling Interstate 90, Interstate 71 and Interstate 77 should prepare for wet pavement and occasional reduced visibility during showers.

Allow additional travel time, particularly when crossing exposed bridges or traveling near the lakeshore.

Sunday Keeps Rain Chances in the Picture Saturday evening brings another 50% chance of rain, with temperatures dropping near 39 degrees.

Northwest winds could gust to 25 mph.

Sunday, November 15, continues the unsettled pattern, with a 50% chance of rain and highs near 47 degrees.

Wind gusts could reach 21 mph before conditions gradually improve.

By Sunday night, skies should remain mostly cloudy, with temperatures falling near 37 degrees.

The National Weather Service's broader outlook identifies lake-effect snow potential around the Great Lakes. However, Cleveland's supplied local forecast indicates rain rather than accumulating snow.

No tornado threat is identified for Cleveland in the supplied outlook.

Monday Brings a Break From the Rain Monday, November 16, offers a welcome improvement, with partly sunny skies and highs near 48 degrees.

Temperatures fall near 36 degrees Monday night.

Tuesday brings sunshine and highs near 49 degrees, followed by another chilly night near 35.

Wednesday looks milder, with sunshine and temperatures approaching 53 degrees.

By Thursday, afternoon highs could reach approximately 57 degrees.

Despite the chilly nights, the current Cleveland forecast does not show temperatures dropping below freezing through Wednesday.

Traveling around Cleveland this weekend? Tell us where you're seeing the heaviest rain or strongest winds.