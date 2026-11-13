Central Pennsylvania Weather Alert: State College, PA Snow Mix Near I-80 Nov 13-18

Photo: Country Herald

State College, PA – Wet snowflakes, cold pavement and temperatures near freezing are bringing an early taste of winter to central Pennsylvania, with higher elevations facing the greatest chance of light snow accumulation.

Drivers traveling near Interstate 80 should pay attention to changing conditions, particularly across elevated areas north of the highway.

According to the National Weather Service in State College, a Hazardous Weather Outlook issued Friday, November 13, identifies possible snow accumulation ranging from a coating to 1 inch.

The greatest potential is at elevations above 1,500 feet, primarily on non-paved surfaces north of Interstate 80.

Snow Chances Raise Early Winter Travel Concerns The National Weather Service indicates rain and snow showers could continue before 11 a.m. Friday, followed by a slight chance of rain showers through early afternoon.

Precipitation chances reach 60%, with temperatures climbing toward 43 degrees.

Northwest winds could gust to 24 mph, adding a brisk feel to the morning.

At State College Regional Airport, temperatures were near 37 degrees early Friday, with wind chills around 31 degrees.

While snow accumulation is possible in higher terrain, the local State College forecast indicates little or no accumulation.

Drivers traveling Interstate 80 and nearby mountain roads should remain alert for changing visibility and wet pavement.

Widespread hazardous travel conditions are not currently predicted.

Saturday and Sunday Bring Chilly November Weather Saturday, November 14, brings mostly cloudy skies and highs near 45 degrees.

Northwest winds could gust to 23 mph, keeping conditions brisk across exposed areas.

Temperatures fall near 32 degrees Saturday night.

Sunday, November 15, remains mostly cloudy, with afternoon highs near 47 degrees.

Another chilly night follows, with temperatures dropping near 31 degrees.

Residents should prepare for frost and monitor exposed surfaces where moisture could freeze.

However, widespread flash freezing is not indicated in the current forecast.

Monday Brings Sunshine, but Colder Nights Follow Monday, November 16, offers a break from the clouds, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 49 degrees.

Temperatures then plunge toward 25 degrees Monday night.

Tuesday brings sunshine and highs near 53 degrees before another cold night near 25.

Wednesday continues the warming trend, reaching approximately 58 degrees.

Thursday could climb even higher, with afternoon temperatures approaching 60 degrees.

The broader National Weather Service outlook identifies additional snow potential across parts of the Great Lakes and higher Appalachian elevations.

However, no significant accumulating snowstorm or tornado threat is indicated for State College in the supplied local outlook.

For now, monitor mountain travel conditions and prepare for freezing mornings as temperatures fluctuate.

Have you spotted snowflakes around State College or along Interstate 80? Tell us what conditions look like in your area.