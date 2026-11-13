Kentucky-Indiana Weather Alert: Louisville, KY Near 30° Nov 14-18

Photo: Country Herald

Louisville, KY – Frosty windshields, chilly mornings and temperatures near freezing are approaching the Louisville area before a noticeable November warmup arrives next week.

Residents across Jefferson County, Kentucky, and neighboring southern Indiana should prepare for several cold mornings. However, afternoon sunshine will gradually push temperatures toward 60 degrees by Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service in Louisville, Friday brings cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Temperatures should reach approximately 46 degrees, with north winds near 9 mph.

The bigger weather story develops this weekend, when temperatures repeatedly approach the freezing mark.

Saturday Brings Sunshine, but Temperatures Fall Near 30° Saturday, November 14, offers a break from the clouds, with sunshine and highs near 49 degrees.

However, temperatures will fall to approximately 30 degrees Saturday night, setting up a cold Sunday morning.

That creates favorable conditions for frost on exposed surfaces, particularly in suburban neighborhoods and rural areas.

Drivers using Interstate 65, Interstate 64 and Interstate 71 should remain alert for isolated slick spots where moisture freezes.

Bridges and elevated ramps can cool faster than surrounding pavement.

Still, widespread roadway icing is not currently indicated in the local forecast.

Sunday and Monday Continue the Cold Pattern Sunday, November 15, begins near 30 degrees before sunshine lifts temperatures toward 51 degrees.

Light north winds should accompany the afternoon improvement.

Another chilly start follows Monday, November 16, with morning temperatures near 31 degrees.

Monday afternoon reaches approximately 52 degrees under sunny skies.

By early Tuesday, temperatures could fall near 30 degrees again.

Keep coats nearby and allow time to clear frosty windshields before early departures.

Temperatures Climb Toward 60 Degrees by Wednesday Tuesday brings sunshine and highs near 55 degrees, continuing the gradual warming trend.

However, another cold morning follows Wednesday, November 18, with temperatures dropping near 29 degrees.

That marks the lowest projected temperature in the supplied extended outlook.

Wednesday afternoon then rebounds sharply, reaching approximately 60 degrees.

Thursday could climb even higher, with highs near 64 degrees.

The broader National Weather Service outlook identifies snow across portions of the Great Lakes and western mountains. However, accumulating snow is not indicated for Louisville.

No tornado threat is identified for the Louisville area in the supplied forecast.

For now, the primary concern remains repeated freezing mornings rather than a significant winter storm.

How cold is it getting around Louisville and southern Indiana? Tell us what conditions look like in your neighborhood.