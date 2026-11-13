Central Indiana Weather Alert: Near-Freezing Nights, Sunny Days Nov 14-18

Photo: Country Herald

Indianapolis, IN – A sharp November chill is settling across central Indiana, with temperatures expected to plunge near 30 degrees Saturday morning before a gradual warmup brings highs approaching 60 degrees next week.

Cloudy skies, damp pavement and brisk northwest winds are setting the stage for a colder weekend. Residents across Indianapolis and Marion County should prepare for frosty mornings, especially in exposed neighborhoods and surrounding rural communities.

According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, Friday brings isolated showers before 11 a.m., followed by mostly cloudy skies and a high near 45 degrees. Northwest winds could reach 10 mph, with precipitation chances holding near 20%.

Saturday's 30-Degree Low Raises Frost Concerns The biggest immediate concern arrives early Saturday, November 14, when temperatures could fall near 30 degrees.

That puts Indianapolis below the freezing mark, creating favorable conditions for frost and potentially icy patches where moisture remains on exposed surfaces.

Drivers traveling Interstate 65, Interstate 70 and Interstate 465 should remain alert near bridges, ramps and shaded roadways.

However, widespread icy roads are not currently indicated in the local forecast.

Saturday afternoon offers improvement, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching approximately 47 degrees.

Sunday Brings Sunshine, but Another Cold Morning Another chilly start follows Sunday, November 15, with temperatures near 31 degrees.

Sunshine should then push afternoon highs toward 50 degrees, providing a noticeable improvement for outdoor activities.

Monday continues that trend, reaching approximately 51 degrees after another cold morning near 29.

Despite the chilly starts, the Indianapolis forecast does not currently indicate accumulating snow or a significant winter storm.

The broader National Weather Service outlook identifies potential lake-effect snow around the Great Lakes through Saturday. Those concerns are separate from the dry weekend expected in Indianapolis.

No tornado threat is identified for central Indiana in the supplied outlook.

Warmer Weather Builds Into Next Week By Tuesday, November 17, afternoon temperatures should reach approximately 54 degrees.

Wednesday brings another improvement, with sunshine and highs near 58 degrees.

The warming trend could continue Thursday, when temperatures approach 61 degrees.

For now, residents should protect sensitive outdoor plants, prepare for frosty windshields and remain cautious on damp pavement during freezing mornings.

How cold will it get in your neighborhood Saturday morning? Tell us what you're seeing across central Indiana.