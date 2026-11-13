Wisconsin Weather Alert: Milwaukee, WI Snow, 30° Nov 13-18

Photo: Country Herald

Milwaukee, WI – Wet snowflakes could mix with passing rain showers near Lake Michigan before southeastern Wisconsin faces another round of freezing temperatures this weekend.

Cold northwest winds, gray skies and temperatures in the 30s are bringing an early taste of winter to Milwaukee County. However, sunshine and a gradual warming trend should follow, with highs reaching the 50s next week.

According to the National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan office, a Hazardous Weather Outlook issued early Friday, November 13, identifies possible wet snowflakes mixing with lake-effect rain showers across far southeastern Wisconsin.

Meteorologists do not expect meaningful snow accumulation.

Snowflakes Possible Before a Colder Weekend The greatest opportunity for mixed precipitation comes early Friday, as lake-effect showers move through the region.

Milwaukee faces a 30% chance of showers, mainly before noon, with afternoon temperatures reaching approximately 43 degrees.

North winds around 15 mph will add a sharper chill, particularly near Lake Michigan.

At Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, temperatures were recorded near 34 degrees early Friday, with wind chills around 25 degrees.

Drivers traveling Interstate 94, Interstate 43 and Interstate 794 should remain alert for wet pavement during passing showers.

However, the current outlook does not indicate widespread snow accumulation or major winter travel disruptions.

Saturday and Sunday Bring Freezing Mornings Saturday, November 14, should bring mostly sunny skies and highs near 47 degrees.

Temperatures will fall near 30 degrees by early Sunday, creating another opportunity for frost and freezing conditions.

Sunday afternoon looks brighter, with sunshine pushing temperatures toward 48 degrees.

Another cold morning follows Monday, November 16, with temperatures near 30 degrees before afternoon highs approach 49.

Drivers should watch for isolated slick spots where standing water freezes on exposed surfaces.

Widespread roadway icing is not currently predicted.

Milwaukee Warms Into the 50s Next Week The extended outlook brings improving temperatures and generally dry weather.

Tuesday reaches approximately 52 degrees under sunny skies, followed by another chilly night near 33 degrees.

Wednesday climbs toward 53 degrees, with mostly sunny skies.

By Thursday, temperatures could reach 56 degrees, although a slight 20% chance of rain returns.

The broader national outlook continues tracking lake-effect snow around the Great Lakes. However, Milwaukee's local forecast shows no significant accumulating snow through the period.

No tornado threat is indicated for southeastern Wisconsin in the supplied outlook.

For now, keep winter coats handy and monitor changing conditions near the lakeshore.

Have you spotted wet snowflakes around Milwaukee or southeastern Wisconsin? Tell us what you're seeing in your neighborhood.