Tennessee Weather Alert: Nashville, TN Drops to 28° Nov 14-18

Photo: Country Herald

Nashville, TN – Frost-covered windshields, freezing mornings and pockets of fog could greet Middle Tennessee drivers this weekend as temperatures plunge into the upper 20s.

A colder stretch of November weather is developing across Nashville and Davidson County, bringing several mornings near or below freezing. However, a noticeable warmup is approaching, with temperatures expected to climb into the 60s by Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service in Nashville, temperatures will reach approximately 51 degrees Friday afternoon under increasing clouds. Northwest winds could gust to 20 mph, adding a brisk feel to the day.

The more significant concern arrives Saturday, November 14, when temperatures could fall to 28 degrees during the early morning hours.

Saturday's 28-Degree Freeze Raises Travel Concerns Widespread frost is expected Saturday morning, particularly before 8 a.m.

Patchy fog could also develop after 2 a.m., potentially reducing visibility along Interstate 40, Interstate 24 and Interstate 65.

Drivers should watch for frosty windshields, especially before sunrise.

Freezing temperatures can also create isolated slick spots where moisture collects on bridges or exposed pavement. However, widespread roadway icing is not indicated in the current forecast.

Saturday afternoon brings sunshine and highs near 53 degrees.

Sunday and Monday Bring More Frost and Fog Sunday, November 15, begins with widespread frost and patchy fog before 8 a.m.

Temperatures should rebound to approximately 55 degrees under sunny skies.

Another chilly morning follows Monday, with lows near 31 degrees and widespread frost possible before 7 a.m.

Patchy fog may again affect early commuters before sunshine pushes afternoon temperatures toward 56 degrees.

Allow extra time for windshield clearing and reduced visibility during the morning commute.

Warmer Weather Returns by Midweek Tuesday brings another cold start near 30 degrees before sunshine lifts temperatures to approximately 59 degrees.

Wednesday looks noticeably milder, with afternoon highs reaching 63 degrees.

That represents a 35-degree difference between Saturday's projected morning low and Wednesday's afternoon high.

Thursday could climb even higher, approaching 67 degrees.

Despite the freezing mornings, the Nashville forecast currently shows no accumulating snow or significant winter storm.

The broader national outlook identifies snow and thunderstorms elsewhere, but those hazards are not projected for Nashville in the supplied local forecast.

No tornado threat is indicated for Middle Tennessee during this period.

For now, protect sensitive plants, prepare for frosty mornings and remain cautious around developing fog.

Are you seeing heavy frost or fog around Nashville? Tell us what conditions look like in your neighborhood.