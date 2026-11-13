Photo: Country Herald

AMARILLO, TX – Gray skies, gusty winds and periods of rain could transform the Texas Panhandle's weekend as temperatures tumble into the 40s.

After Friday's relatively mild conditions, Amarillo faces an 80% chance of rain Saturday, with wind gusts reaching 30 mph.

The changing weather could affect weekend travel along Interstate 40, Interstate 27 and surrounding Panhandle highways.

According to the National Weather Service in Amarillo, a hazardous weather outlook issued early Friday, November 13, highlights developing precipitation across the region.

The outlook also identifies a low chance of patchy fog across the northwestern Panhandles early Friday morning.

Friday's 61-Degree Warmth Gives Way to Saturday's Rain Friday brings increasing clouds and afternoon temperatures near 61 degrees.

South-southeast winds strengthen to 10 to 15 mph, with gusts approaching 20 mph.

By Friday evening, temperatures begin falling toward 39 degrees as clouds continue increasing.

Winds could gust to 25 mph, setting the stage for a noticeably colder Saturday.

Saturday: 80% Rain Chance and 30 MPH Wind Gusts Saturday, November 14, marks the biggest weather change.

Showers are expected mainly after noon, with precipitation chances reaching 80%.

Afternoon temperatures struggle to reach 48 degrees, approximately 13 degrees cooler than Friday.

Southeast winds increase to 15 to 20 mph, with gusts potentially reaching 30 mph.

Wind chills could range between 30 and 40 degrees, making outdoor conditions feel particularly brisk.

Rain continues Saturday evening, with an 80% precipitation chance before showers become less likely after midnight.

Temperatures fall toward 40 degrees.

Drivers should allow extra travel time when heavier showers reduce visibility.

Sunday Through Tuesday: Drying Conditions and Gradual Warming Sunday, November 15, brings mostly cloudy skies and highs near 46 degrees.

Northeast winds around 10 mph maintain the cooler feel.

Sunday evening temperatures drop toward 36 degrees.

Monday brings partly sunny skies and a modest recovery to 51 degrees.

Tuesday continues the warming trend, with mostly cloudy skies and highs near 52 degrees.

The National Weather Service also mentions renewed shower and thunderstorm opportunities across the Panhandles during the coming week.

However, the supplied Amarillo outlook does not indicate a tornado threat or accumulating snowfall.

Five-Day Weather Outlook: November 14-18

Saturday, Nov. 14: Showers mainly after noon. High 48°F. Rain chance 80%. Gusts up to 30 mph. Low 40°F Saturday night.

Showers mainly after noon. High 48°F. Rain chance 80%. Gusts up to 30 mph. Low 40°F Saturday night. Sunday, Nov. 15: Mostly cloudy, high 46°F. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Low 36°F Sunday night.

Mostly cloudy, high 46°F. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Low 36°F Sunday night. Monday, Nov. 16: Partly sunny, high 51°F. South winds 5-15 mph. Low 38°F Monday night.

Partly sunny, high 51°F. South winds 5-15 mph. Low 38°F Monday night. Tuesday, Nov. 17: Mostly cloudy, high 52°F. Low 43°F Tuesday night.

Mostly cloudy, high 52°F. Low 43°F Tuesday night. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Partly sunny, high 59°F. Mostly clear Wednesday night, low 42°F.

Looking ahead: Thursday, November 19, brings sunshine and temperatures near 63 degrees.

Specific November 20-23 precipitation probabilities and temperature ranges were not provided in the available outlook.

Traveling through Amarillo this weekend? Tell us whether you're seeing rain, gusty winds or changing road conditions!