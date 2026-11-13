Photo: Country Herald

KANSAS CITY, MO – A biting November chill is gripping the Kansas City metropolitan area, with temperatures expected to plunge into the lower 20s before a dramatic warmup develops next week.

Residents across Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri, along with Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, face another stretch of freezing temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill, temperatures are expected to reach 46 degrees Friday, November 13, before dropping to approximately 23 degrees Friday night.

That represents a 23-degree temperature drop, bringing the coldest conditions in the supplied seven-day outlook.

Temperatures Plunge Toward 23 Degrees Sunshine dominates Friday afternoon, with north winds around 3 to 7 mph.

Despite the brighter skies, the approaching evening brings a noticeable change.

Temperatures fall rapidly after sunset, eventually reaching approximately 23 degrees.

Sensitive outdoor plants could suffer freeze damage, while exposed water lines may need protection.

Residents should also prepare for frost on parked vehicles before Saturday's morning commute or weekend activities.

Although temperatures fall well below freezing, the local outlook does not indicate accumulating snow or widespread icy roads.

Saturday Brings Sunshine, but Cold Air Lingers Saturday, November 14, offers mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs near 48 degrees.

Winds shift toward the southeast at 5 to 7 mph, allowing a gradual warming trend.

However, Saturday night temperatures fall toward 30 degrees.

Another freezing period could affect exposed vegetation and outdoor equipment.

Sunday Begins a Noticeable Temperature Rebound Sunday, November 15, brings mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures near 52 degrees.

Southeast winds remain light, generally between 3 and 5 mph.

Sunday night temperatures settle near 32 degrees, marking another near-freezing period.

For residents planning outdoor activities, Sunday offers milder afternoon conditions without a significant precipitation threat.

Monday Through Wednesday: Warmer Weather Takes Control Monday, November 16, brings sunshine and temperatures near 53 degrees.

Tuesday continues the warming trend, reaching approximately 56 degrees.

By Wednesday, November 18, afternoon temperatures climb toward 60 degrees.

That represents a 37-degree difference between Friday night's expected low and Wednesday's afternoon high.

The extended outlook suggests even warmer conditions Thursday, with highs approaching 64 degrees.

A chance of rain returns Thursday, although precipitation probabilities remain relatively low at 30%.

No tornado threat is identified in the supplied Kansas City outlook.

Five-Day Weather Outlook: November 14-18

Saturday, Nov. 14: Mostly sunny, high 48°F. Partly cloudy Saturday night, low 30°F.

Mostly sunny, high 48°F. Partly cloudy Saturday night, low 30°F. Sunday, Nov. 15: Mostly sunny, high 52°F. Clear Sunday night, low 32°F.

Mostly sunny, high 52°F. Clear Sunday night, low 32°F. Monday, Nov. 16: Sunny, high 53°F. Clear Monday night, low 35°F.

Sunny, high 53°F. Clear Monday night, low 35°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: Sunny, high 56°F. Mostly clear Tuesday night, low 40°F.

Sunny, high 56°F. Mostly clear Tuesday night, low 40°F. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Mostly sunny, high 60°F. Partly cloudy Wednesday night, low 50°F.

Looking ahead: Thursday, November 19, brings partly sunny skies, a high near 64 degrees and a 30% chance of rain.

The supplied outlook provides no additional verified details for November 20-23.

Are you feeling the November freeze across Kansas City, Overland Park, Independence or Kansas City, Kansas? How cold did your neighborhood get? Share your observations below!