Photo: Country Herald

SAN ANTONIO, TX – Sunshine and temperatures near 77 degrees will give way to widespread rain, gusty winds and possible thunderstorms across South Texas this weekend.

The biggest change arrives Saturday evening, when rain chances climb sharply before reaching 90% Sunday.

Residents across San Antonio, Bexar County and the surrounding Interstate 35 corridor should prepare for changing travel conditions.

According to the National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio office, Friday, November 13, brings sunny skies and afternoon temperatures near 77 degrees.

However, meteorologists are tracking increasing moisture and a developing rain pattern that could affect weekend activities.

Saturday Brings the First Signs of Changing Weather Saturday, November 14, begins with partly sunny skies and temperatures climbing toward 71 degrees.

Rain chances increase to 30% mainly after 3 p.m.

East-northeast winds shift toward the southeast, with gusts potentially reaching 25 mph.

Conditions become considerably wetter Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service expects an 80% chance of showers Saturday night, with winds gusting up to 25 mph.

Drivers should prepare for wet pavement and reduced visibility during heavier showers.

Sunday: 90% Rain Chance and Possible Thunderstorms Sunday, November 15, brings the greatest precipitation threat in the five-day outlook.

Showers are expected, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m.

Rain chances reach 90%, while afternoon temperatures remain near 71 degrees.

Travelers using Interstate 10, Interstate 35 and Loop 410 should monitor road conditions before departing.

Heavy bursts of rain could temporarily reduce visibility and create standing water in poorly drained areas.

The supplied outlook does not establish a tornado threat or severe thunderstorm warning.

Monday Brings Cooler Air and Stronger Gusts Monday, November 16, delivers a noticeable temperature change.

Afternoon highs fall toward 60 degrees, approximately 11 degrees cooler than Sunday.

North-northeast winds increase to 10 to 15 mph, with gusts potentially reaching 30 mph.

Sunday evening could bring even stronger gusts approaching 35 mph as showers diminish.

Residents should secure lightweight outdoor decorations and prepare for breezy conditions.

Five-Day Weather Outlook: November 14-18

Saturday, Nov. 14: Partly sunny, high 71°F. Rain chance 30% after 3 p.m. Showers Saturday night, low 60°F, rain chance 80%.

Partly sunny, high 71°F. Rain chance 30% after 3 p.m. Showers Saturday night, low 60°F, rain chance 80%. Sunday, Nov. 15: Showers, with possible afternoon thunderstorms. High 71°F, rain chance 90%. Low 54°F Sunday night.

Showers, with possible afternoon thunderstorms. High 71°F, rain chance 90%. Low 54°F Sunday night. Monday, Nov. 16: Partly sunny and breezy, high 60°F. Gusts up to 30 mph. Mostly cloudy Monday night, low 52°F.

Partly sunny and breezy, high 60°F. Gusts up to 30 mph. Mostly cloudy Monday night, low 52°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: Partly sunny, high 60°F. Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, low 55°F.

Partly sunny, high 60°F. Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, low 55°F. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Mostly cloudy, high 64°F, with a 20% chance of showers. Low 61°F Wednesday night, with rain chances increasing to 40%.

Looking ahead: Thursday, November 19, brings mostly cloudy skies, highs near 69 degrees and a 30% chance of showers.

Additional verified precipitation and temperature details for November 20-23 were not provided.

Are you planning to travel around San Antonio this weekend? Tell us what rain and road conditions you're seeing across Bexar County!