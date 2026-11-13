Photo: Country Herald

SPRINGFIELD, MO – A biting November chill is sweeping across southwest Missouri, with freezing temperatures and wind chills in the lower 20s setting the stage for a cold weekend.

Residents across Springfield, Greene County and the surrounding Ozarks face several freezing nights before temperatures climb toward the 60s next week.

According to the National Weather Service in Springfield, temperatures will reach approximately 47 degrees Friday, November 13, before falling to 24 degrees Friday night.

The coldest wind chills were expected early Friday, potentially reaching 22 degrees.

Temperatures Drop 23 Degrees as Freeze Returns Sunshine provides some relief Friday afternoon, although north winds of 5 to 8 mph maintain a crisp November feel.

Temperatures then fall sharply after sunset.

The expected drop from 47 to 24 degrees creates another freezing period for Springfield and nearby communities.

Residents should protect sensitive plants, disconnect outdoor hoses and check exposed plumbing.

Drivers may also encounter frost-covered windshields before Saturday morning.

However, the local outlook does not indicate accumulating snow, freezing rain or widespread icy highways.

Saturday Morning Brings Another Cold Start Saturday, November 14, begins with temperatures near 24 degrees and wind chills potentially reaching the same level.

Mostly sunny skies help temperatures recover toward 49 degrees by afternoon.

Calm winds gradually shift toward the east at approximately 5 mph.

Saturday night brings partly cloudy skies and another low near 30 degrees.

Sunday Offers a Gradual Warmup Sunday, November 15, features mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 50 degrees.

The afternoon should feel noticeably more comfortable than the freezing morning conditions.

However, Sunday night temperatures return to approximately 31 degrees.

That means residents should prepare for another near-freezing start Monday.

Monday Through Thursday: Temperatures Climb Monday, November 16, brings sunshine and highs near 53 degrees.

Tuesday reaches approximately 56 degrees, followed by a warmer Wednesday near 61 degrees.

By Thursday, November 19, temperatures could approach 63 degrees under partly sunny skies.

That's a 39-degree difference between Friday night's expected low and Thursday's projected high.

The extended outlook shows no significant precipitation through Thursday.

No tornado threat is identified in the supplied Springfield outlook.

Five-Day Weather Outlook: November 14-18

Saturday, Nov. 14: Mostly sunny, high 49°F. Partly cloudy Saturday night, low 30°F.

Mostly sunny, high 49°F. Partly cloudy Saturday night, low 30°F. Sunday, Nov. 15: Mostly sunny, high 50°F. Partly cloudy Sunday night, low 31°F.

Mostly sunny, high 50°F. Partly cloudy Sunday night, low 31°F. Monday, Nov. 16: Sunny, high 53°F. Clear Monday night, low 30°F.

Sunny, high 53°F. Clear Monday night, low 30°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: Sunny, high 56°F. Clear Tuesday night, low 34°F.

Sunny, high 56°F. Clear Tuesday night, low 34°F. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Sunny, high 61°F. Partly cloudy Wednesday night, low 44°F.

Looking ahead: Thursday, November 19, brings partly sunny skies and temperatures near 63 degrees.

The supplied outlook does not provide verified temperature or precipitation details for November 20-23.

How cold did it feel in your neighborhood? Are you ready for the warmer weather returning to Springfield and the Ozarks next week? Share your observations below!