Photo: Country Herald

HASTINGS, NE – Frosty mornings and a sharp November temperature swing are shaping up across south-central Nebraska, with freezing temperatures giving way to a warmer stretch next week.

Residents across Hastings, Adams County and the greater Grand Island region should prepare for chilly mornings, gusty weekend winds and changing temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, Friday, November 13, brings mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures near 46 degrees.

However, temperatures will fall toward 27 degrees Friday night, creating another freezing morning across the region Saturday.

Saturday Brings Gusty Winds and Chilly Conditions Saturday, November 14, brings partly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures near 46 degrees.

South-southeast winds increase to approximately 10 mph, with gusts reaching 25 mph.

Those winds could make exposed areas feel brisk, particularly along rural highways and open farmland.

Drivers traveling U.S. Highway 281, U.S. Highway 34 and Interstate 80 should remain alert to occasional crosswinds.

Saturday night temperatures settle near 35 degrees, offering a brief break from freezing conditions.

Sunday Brings Another Temperature Drop Sunday, November 15, brings partly sunny skies and afternoon highs near 48 degrees.

South winds remain relatively light, around 5 mph.

However, Sunday night temperatures fall toward 32 degrees, reaching the freezing mark.

That creates a 16-degree temperature difference between Sunday afternoon and the following morning.

Frost may develop where surface temperatures fall sufficiently and moisture conditions are favorable.

Residents should consider protecting sensitive outdoor plants and checking exposed water lines.

Monday Begins a Gradual Warmup Monday, November 16, brings mostly sunny skies and highs near 49 degrees.

Temperatures remain milder Monday night, falling toward 38 degrees.

Tuesday reaches approximately 52 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

By Tuesday night, temperatures hold near 44 degrees, signaling a noticeable change from the colder weekend pattern.

Wednesday Brings Warmer Temperatures and a Rain Chance Wednesday, November 18, brings mostly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures near 59 degrees.

A 20% chance of rain develops Wednesday night, with lows around 44 degrees.

Thursday could also reach 59 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

That represents a 13-degree increase in daytime highs from Saturday to Wednesday.

The supplied local outlook does not indicate accumulating snow, widespread icing or a tornado threat.

Drivers should still watch for isolated slick spots if moisture remains on surfaces during freezing conditions.

Five-Day Weather Outlook: November 14-18

Saturday, Nov. 14: Partly sunny, high 46°F. Mostly cloudy Saturday night, low 35°F. Gusts to 25 mph.

Partly sunny, high 46°F. Mostly cloudy Saturday night, low 35°F. Gusts to 25 mph. Sunday, Nov. 15: Partly sunny, high 48°F. Partly cloudy Sunday night, low 32°F.

Partly sunny, high 48°F. Partly cloudy Sunday night, low 32°F. Monday, Nov. 16: Mostly sunny, high 49°F. Mostly cloudy Monday night, low 38°F.

Mostly sunny, high 49°F. Mostly cloudy Monday night, low 38°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: Mostly cloudy, high 52°F. Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, low 44°F.

Mostly cloudy, high 52°F. Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, low 44°F. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Mostly cloudy, high 59°F. A 20% chance of rain Wednesday night, low 44°F.

Looking ahead: Thursday, November 19, could reach 59 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Additional weather details beyond Thursday were not provided.

Keep jackets ready for early commutes, even as afternoon temperatures gradually improve.

How cold has it felt around Hastings, Grand Island or Adams County? Are you ready for the warmer temperatures next week? Share your observations below.