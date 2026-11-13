Photo: Country Herald

HOUSTON, TX – Sunshine across Southeast Texas is setting the stage for a wetter weekend, with showers, possible thunderstorms and gusty winds approaching Houston.

Residents across Harris County, Pasadena, Sugar Land and the greater Houston metropolitan area should prepare for changing conditions by Saturday evening.

According to the National Weather Service in Houston, Friday, November 13, brings sunny skies and afternoon temperatures near 72 degrees.

However, rain chances increase Saturday before reaching 80% Sunday, when thunderstorms could also develop.

Saturday Brings Increasing Clouds and Gusty Winds Saturday, November 14, begins partly sunny, with afternoon temperatures reaching approximately 65 degrees.

East winds increase to 10 to 15 mph, with gusts potentially reaching 25 mph.

Cloud cover thickens through the day before showers become possible Saturday night.

The National Weather Service places Saturday night's precipitation chance near 30%.

Temperatures remain relatively mild, falling toward 57 degrees.

Drivers traveling Interstate 45, Interstate 10 and U.S. Highway 59 should prepare for potentially wet roads as showers develop.

Sunday Brings the Highest Rain and Thunderstorm Chances Sunday, November 15, marks the most active period in the supplied outlook.

Showers are expected, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m.

The National Weather Service places Sunday's precipitation chance at 80%.

Afternoon temperatures reach approximately 65 degrees, while east winds increase to around 15 mph.

Wind gusts could approach 30 mph, creating additional concerns for drivers on exposed highways.

Heavier showers could temporarily reduce visibility and leave standing water in poorly drained locations.

Allow extra travel time and avoid driving through flooded roadways.

The supplied outlook does not establish a tornado threat or severe thunderstorm warning.

Sunday Night Keeps Rain Chances Elevated Showers continue Sunday night, with thunderstorms remaining possible.

Rain chances stay near 80%, while temperatures fall toward 54 degrees.

Wet conditions could extend into Monday morning before precipitation chances decrease.

Monday, November 16, brings a 20% chance of showers before noon.

Mostly cloudy skies remain, with afternoon highs near 59 degrees.

That represents a 13-degree decline from Friday's expected high of 72 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday Bring Improving Conditions Tuesday, November 17, offers mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 62 degrees.

Wednesday brings partly sunny conditions and highs around 67 degrees.

By Thursday, November 19, temperatures could rebound toward 70 degrees, although another 30% chance of showers develops.

Five-Day Weather Outlook: November 14-18

Saturday, Nov. 14: Partly sunny, high 65°F. Gusts to 25 mph. Saturday night showers possible, low 57°F, rain chance 30%.

Partly sunny, high 65°F. Gusts to 25 mph. Saturday night showers possible, low 57°F, rain chance 30%. Sunday, Nov. 15: Showers with thunderstorms possible after 3 p.m. High 65°F. Rain chance 80%. Gusts to 30 mph. Sunday night low 54°F.

Showers with thunderstorms possible after 3 p.m. High 65°F. Rain chance 80%. Gusts to 30 mph. Sunday night low 54°F. Monday, Nov. 16: Slight chance of morning showers, then mostly cloudy. High 59°F, low 52°F.

Slight chance of morning showers, then mostly cloudy. High 59°F, low 52°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: Mostly sunny, high 62°F. Partly cloudy Tuesday night, low 57°F.

Mostly sunny, high 62°F. Partly cloudy Tuesday night, low 57°F. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Partly sunny, high 67°F. Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, low 63°F.

Looking ahead: Thursday, November 19, could reach 70 degrees, with a 30% chance of showers.

The supplied outlook does not establish weather conditions beyond Thursday.

Are you preparing for Sunday's rain around Houston, Pasadena or Sugar Land? Have you noticed changing skies in your neighborhood? Share your observations below.