Photo: Country Herald

CHICAGO, IL – Wet pavement, swirling snowflakes and gusty northwest winds are bringing an early taste of winter to Chicago, with another snow chance approaching Friday evening.

Drivers across Cook County and the greater Chicago metropolitan area should prepare for changing road conditions before a drier weekend arrives.

According to the National Weather Service in Chicago, Friday, November 13, carries a 100% chance of precipitation, with rain and snow expected before noon.

Temperatures will struggle to reach 39 degrees, while northwest winds gust to 25 mph.

Friday Rain and Snow Bring Travel Concerns Rain and snow remain possible through the morning, transitioning toward rain between noon and 5 p.m.

Another rain-snow mix could develop after 5 p.m., keeping pavement wet during the evening commute.

The National Weather Service expects little or no snow accumulation during the day.

However, colder surfaces could become slippery where temperatures approach freezing.

Drivers traveling Interstate 90, Interstate 94, Interstate 290 and Lake Shore Drive should monitor changing conditions.

Northwest winds near 15 mph, with gusts reaching 25 mph, could add another challenge on exposed roadways.

Friday Evening Brings Another Snow Chance Friday night temperatures fall toward 34 degrees.

Snow becomes likely, possibly mixed with rain, mainly between 9 p.m. and midnight.

The precipitation chance reaches 60%, with less than half an inch of new snow accumulation possible.

Even limited snowfall can create isolated slippery spots when wet pavement cools toward freezing.

Drivers should pay particular attention to bridges, ramps and untreated surfaces.

Widespread icing or significant snowfall is not indicated in the supplied outlook.

Saturday Brings Sunshine but Freezing Temperatures Saturday, November 14, delivers a noticeable improvement.

Mostly sunny skies return, with afternoon temperatures climbing toward 46 degrees.

Northwest winds decrease to 5 to 10 mph, although gusts could reach 15 mph.

Saturday night temperatures fall toward 32 degrees, bringing another freezing concern.

Sunday and Monday Bring Improving Conditions Sunday, November 15, brings sunshine and highs near 48 degrees.

Temperatures fall toward 33 degrees Sunday night.

Monday, November 16, continues the dry pattern with sunshine and afternoon highs near 49 degrees.

Monday night temperatures settle around 34 degrees.

No tornado threat is indicated in the supplied Chicago outlook.

Warmer Weather Arrives Next Week Tuesday reaches approximately 51 degrees under sunny skies.

Wednesday climbs toward 54 degrees, followed by a possible high of 58 degrees Thursday.

That represents a 19-degree increase in daytime highs from Friday to Thursday.

Five-Day Weather Outlook: November 14-18

Saturday, Nov. 14: Mostly sunny, high 46°F. Mostly clear Saturday night, low 32°F.

Mostly sunny, high 46°F. Mostly clear Saturday night, low 32°F. Sunday, Nov. 15: Sunny, high 48°F. Mostly clear Sunday night, low 33°F.

Sunny, high 48°F. Mostly clear Sunday night, low 33°F. Monday, Nov. 16: Sunny, high 49°F. Clear Monday night, low 34°F.

Sunny, high 49°F. Clear Monday night, low 34°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: Sunny, high 51°F. Mostly clear Tuesday night, low 35°F.

Sunny, high 51°F. Mostly clear Tuesday night, low 35°F. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Sunny, high 54°F. Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, low 40°F.

Looking ahead: Thursday, November 19, could reach 58 degrees under partly sunny skies. Additional weather details beyond Thursday were not provided.

Keep jackets ready and allow extra travel time where rain or snow leaves roads wet.

Are you seeing snowflakes around Chicago, Oak Park or the surrounding suburbs? How are road conditions in your neighborhood? Share your observations below.