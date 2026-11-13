Photo: Country Herald

FORT WORTH, TX – Sunshine across North Texas is giving way to a potentially soggy weekend, with increasing rain chances and gusty winds threatening travel plans.

Residents across Fort Worth, Tarrant County and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area should prepare for a sharp change by Saturday evening.

According to the National Weather Service in Dallas/Fort Worth, Friday, November 13, brings sunny skies and afternoon temperatures near 68 degrees.

However, a developing weather system will increase rain chances Saturday before widespread showers arrive Sunday.

Saturday Brings Increasing Rain Chances and Gusty Winds Saturday, November 14, begins mostly cloudy, with afternoon temperatures reaching approximately 64 degrees.

A slight 20% chance of showers develops after 3 p.m., following possible sprinkles earlier in the afternoon.

East-southeast winds increase to 5 to 15 mph, with gusts potentially reaching 30 mph.

Those gusts could affect drivers traveling Interstate 35W, Interstate 20 and Interstate 30.

Secure lightweight outdoor decorations and prepare for changing conditions.

Saturday Night Brings a 90% Rain Chance The most significant change develops Saturday evening.

Rain chances increase to 90%, with showers expected and possible thunder after midnight.

The National Weather Service projects rainfall totals between one-half and three-quarters of an inch Saturday night.

Temperatures fall toward 46 degrees, creating a damp and noticeably cooler start to Sunday.

Drivers should watch for water collecting on roadways, particularly in low-lying areas and locations with poor drainage.

Sunday Brings Widespread Showers and Cooler Temperatures Sunday, November 15, carries a 100% chance of precipitation, with showers expected across the Fort Worth area.

Afternoon temperatures reach only 52 degrees.

That represents a 16-degree decline in daytime highs between Friday and Sunday.

East winds of 10 to 15 mph could gust to 25 mph, adding a brisk feel to the wet conditions.

Rain may reduce visibility during heavier showers.

Allow additional travel time and avoid driving through flooded roadways.

Although thunderstorms are possible Saturday night, the supplied outlook does not establish a tornado threat or severe thunderstorm warning.

Monday Brings Improving Conditions Sunday night rain chances decrease to 30%, mainly before midnight.

Temperatures fall toward 44 degrees.

Monday, November 16, brings mostly cloudy skies and highs near 55 degrees, with only a chance of sprinkles.

Tuesday improves further, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching approximately 61 degrees.

Warmer Weather Returns by Midweek Wednesday brings partly sunny skies and highs near 65 degrees.

A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms develops Wednesday night, with temperatures around 56 degrees.

Thursday could reach 70 degrees, although a 20% chance of showers remains.

Five-Day Weather Outlook: November 14-18

Saturday, Nov. 14: Mostly cloudy, high 64°F. Showers possible after 3 p.m. Gusts to 30 mph. Saturday night rain chance 90%, low 46°F.

Mostly cloudy, high 64°F. Showers possible after 3 p.m. Gusts to 30 mph. Saturday night rain chance 90%, low 46°F. Sunday, Nov. 15: Showers, high 52°F. Rain chance 100%. Gusts to 25 mph. Sunday night low 44°F.

Showers, high 52°F. Rain chance 100%. Gusts to 25 mph. Sunday night low 44°F. Monday, Nov. 16: Mostly cloudy with possible sprinkles, high 55°F. Monday night low 47°F.

Mostly cloudy with possible sprinkles, high 55°F. Monday night low 47°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: Mostly sunny, high 61°F. Partly cloudy Tuesday night, low 49°F.

Mostly sunny, high 61°F. Partly cloudy Tuesday night, low 49°F. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Partly sunny, high 65°F. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night, low 56°F.

Looking ahead: Thursday, November 19, could reach 70 degrees, with a 20% chance of showers.

The supplied outlook does not establish additional weather conditions beyond Thursday.

Are you preparing for the weekend rain around Fort Worth, Arlington or Dallas? Have you noticed changing conditions in your neighborhood? Share your observations below.