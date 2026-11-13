Photo: Country Herald

ST. LOUIS, MO – A sharp November chill is settling across the Missouri-Illinois border, bringing freezing nights before temperatures rebound into the 60s next week.

Residents across St. Louis, St. Louis County and Metro East Illinois should prepare for several cold mornings and a significant temperature swing.

According to the National Weather Service in St. Louis, Friday, November 13, brings increasing clouds and afternoon temperatures near 46 degrees.

However, temperatures fall toward 29 degrees Friday night, with another colder period expected Saturday night.

Friday Night Brings Freezing Temperatures Friday's afternoon temperatures remain in the mid-40s, while north winds increase to 7 to 13 mph.

Wind gusts could reach 20 mph, creating a brisk feel across exposed areas.

By Friday evening, temperatures begin dropping toward the upper 20s.

The expected 29-degree low represents a 17-degree decline from Friday's afternoon high.

Residents should protect sensitive outdoor plants and prepare for frost or freezing conditions.

Drivers traveling Interstate 64, Interstate 70, Interstate 55 and Interstate 255 should remain alert for isolated slick spots wherever moisture is present.

However, the supplied outlook does not indicate snow or widespread icy roadways.

Saturday Brings Sunshine but Another Freeze Saturday, November 14, brings sunny skies and afternoon highs near 49 degrees.

North winds remain light, around 5 mph, before becoming calm during the afternoon.

Saturday night temperatures fall toward 28 degrees.

That marks the coldest temperature in the supplied outlook.

Residents heading outside early Sunday should keep winter coats and gloves nearby.

Sunday and Monday Begin a Gradual Warmup Sunday, November 15, brings sunshine and highs near 51 degrees.

Temperatures fall toward 31 degrees Sunday night, remaining below freezing.

Monday, November 16, delivers another sunny afternoon, with temperatures reaching approximately 53 degrees.

Monday night lows settle near 31 degrees.

Despite warmer afternoons, freezing conditions remain possible during the early morning hours.

Tuesday and Wednesday Bring Noticeably Warmer Weather Tuesday reaches approximately 55 degrees under sunny skies.

Temperatures fall toward 32 degrees Tuesday night.

Wednesday brings another sunny afternoon, with highs climbing toward 60 degrees.

Wednesday night temperatures remain considerably milder, around 42 degrees.

That represents a 14-degree increase in daytime highs between Friday and Wednesday.

The supplied local outlook does not indicate accumulating snow, significant rainfall or a tornado threat.

Five-Day Weather Outlook: November 14-18

Saturday, Nov. 14: Sunny, high 49°F. Clear Saturday night, low 28°F.

Sunny, high 49°F. Clear Saturday night, low 28°F. Sunday, Nov. 15: Sunny, high 51°F. Mostly clear Sunday night, low 31°F.

Sunny, high 51°F. Mostly clear Sunday night, low 31°F. Monday, Nov. 16: Sunny, high 53°F. Clear Monday night, low 31°F.

Sunny, high 53°F. Clear Monday night, low 31°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: Sunny, high 55°F. Clear Tuesday night, low 32°F.

Sunny, high 55°F. Clear Tuesday night, low 32°F. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Sunny, high 60°F. Partly cloudy Wednesday night, low 42°F.

Looking ahead: Thursday, November 19, could reach 64 degrees under partly sunny skies, with a 20% chance of rain.

That represents a 36-degree difference between Saturday night's expected low and Thursday's afternoon high.

Additional weather conditions beyond Thursday were not established in the supplied forecast.

How cold has it felt around St. Louis, East St. Louis, Belleville or the Metro East? Are you ready for the warmer temperatures next week? Share your observations below.