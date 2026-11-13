Photo: Country Herald

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – A biting November chill is gripping the Twin Cities, with temperatures heading toward 22 degrees before a significant warmup arrives next week.

Residents across Minneapolis, Hennepin County, St. Paul and the surrounding metropolitan area should prepare for freezing mornings and rapidly changing temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen office, Friday, November 13, brings sunshine and afternoon highs near 40 degrees.

However, temperatures plunge toward 22 degrees Friday night, creating one of the coldest periods in the supplied seven-day outlook.

Friday Night Brings a 22-Degree Freeze Friday's sunshine offers some relief, but temperatures remain chilly throughout the afternoon.

North-northeast winds stay relatively light, around 5 mph.

By Friday evening, temperatures begin falling toward the lower 20s.

The expected 22-degree low represents an 18-degree drop from Friday's afternoon high.

Residents should protect sensitive outdoor plants and prepare for freezing conditions on exposed surfaces.

Drivers traveling Interstate 94, Interstate 35W and Interstate 494 should remain alert for isolated slippery spots wherever moisture is present.

However, the supplied outlook does not predict snow, widespread icing or significant travel disruptions.

Saturday Brings Sunshine but Another Freezing Night Saturday, November 14, brings sunny skies and afternoon temperatures near 44 degrees.

Light winds gradually shift south, offering a relatively calm day across the metro.

Saturday night temperatures fall toward 24 degrees.

That means another hard freeze is possible across Minneapolis and surrounding communities.

Residents heading outside early Sunday should keep winter coats, gloves and hats nearby.

Sunday Begins a Gradual Warmup Sunday, November 15, brings sunshine and afternoon temperatures near 45 degrees.

South winds remain light, around 5 mph.

Temperatures fall toward 31 degrees Sunday night, remaining close to freezing.

Monday, November 16, delivers another sunny afternoon, with temperatures climbing toward 50 degrees.

Monday night lows rise to approximately 37 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday Bring Warmer Temperatures Tuesday reaches approximately 53 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

South winds increase to 10 to 15 mph, while nighttime temperatures remain near 43 degrees.

Wednesday brings partly sunny skies and highs around 56 degrees.

Wind gusts could reach 25 mph, adding a breezy feel despite the warmer temperatures.

A 30% chance of rain develops Wednesday night, with lows near 46 degrees.

The supplied outlook does not indicate a local tornado threat or accumulating snow.

Five-Day Weather Outlook: November 14-18

Saturday, Nov. 14: Sunny, high 44°F. Mostly clear Saturday night, low 24°F.

Sunny, high 44°F. Mostly clear Saturday night, low 24°F. Sunday, Nov. 15: Sunny, high 45°F. Clear Sunday night, low 31°F.

Sunny, high 45°F. Clear Sunday night, low 31°F. Monday, Nov. 16: Sunny, high 50°F. Mostly clear Monday night, low 37°F.

Sunny, high 50°F. Mostly clear Monday night, low 37°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: Mostly sunny, high 53°F. Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, low 43°F.

Mostly sunny, high 53°F. Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, low 43°F. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Partly sunny, high 56°F. Gusts to 25 mph. Wednesday night rain chance 30%, low 46°F.

Looking ahead: Thursday, November 19, could reach 56 degrees, with a 50% chance of rain.

That represents a 16-degree increase in daytime highs between Friday and Thursday.

Additional weather conditions beyond Thursday were not established in the supplied forecast.

How cold has it felt around Minneapolis, St. Paul or the Twin Cities suburbs? Are you ready for the warmer temperatures next week? Share your observations below.