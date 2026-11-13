Photo: Country Herald

BLACKSBURG, VA – A biting November chill is settling across Southwest Virginia, with temperatures heading into the 20s before a dramatic warmup next week.

Residents in Blacksburg, Montgomery County, and the greater New River Valley face several freezing nights, gusty winds and changing temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Friday's high will reach only 45 degrees, with northwest winds gusting to 28 mph.

The bigger weather story develops this weekend, when temperatures drop below freezing and remain unusually chilly during the early morning hours.

Friday Winds Set the Stage for a Colder Weekend Friday brings partly sunny skies, but northwest winds of 9 to 11 mph will add a noticeable chill.

Gusts could approach 28 mph, particularly across exposed hillsides and higher elevations.

Residents traveling along U.S. Route 460 and Interstate 81 should remain alert to occasional crosswinds.

Friday night temperatures fall to approximately 30 degrees, with wind gusts reaching 23 mph.

Saturday Brings 40-Degree Highs and Freezing Temperatures Saturday, November 14, will feel colder, with afternoon temperatures struggling to reach 40 degrees.

Clouds gradually clear during the afternoon, while northwest winds could gust to 26 mph.

By Saturday night, temperatures plunge toward 29 degrees.

Sunday, November 15, offers mostly sunny skies and a modest recovery to 46 degrees.

However, Sunday night delivers another sharp drop, with lows approaching 26 degrees.

That creates a 20-degree temperature swing between Sunday afternoon and the following morning.

Monday Morning Brings Another Freeze Concern Monday, November 16, begins another stretch of freezing morning temperatures.

Afternoon sunshine pushes temperatures toward 53 degrees, but Monday night falls back to 26 degrees.

Drivers should watch for isolated slick spots wherever moisture remains on pavement and temperatures reach freezing.

However, the current local outlook does not predict accumulating snow or widespread icy roadways.

The broader National Weather Service discussion mentions possible Appalachian high-elevation snow, but does not establish snowfall for Blacksburg.

No local tornado threat is indicated in the supplied forecast.

Warmer Weather Arrives Next Week Tuesday brings sunshine and a high near 57 degrees.

Wednesday climbs toward 62 degrees, followed by an even warmer Thursday near 65 degrees.

That represents a 25-degree increase in daytime highs from Saturday to Thursday.

Despite the warming trend, nighttime temperatures remain near 28 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday.

Keep winter coats ready for early commutes, even as afternoons become more comfortable.

Five-Day Weather Outlook: November 14-18

Saturday, Nov. 14: Mostly cloudy, then clearing. High 40°F, low 29°F. Gusts to 26 mph.

Mostly cloudy, then clearing. High 40°F, low 29°F. Gusts to 26 mph. Sunday, Nov. 15: Mostly sunny. High 46°F, low 26°F. Gusts to 20 mph.

Mostly sunny. High 46°F, low 26°F. Gusts to 20 mph. Monday, Nov. 16: Sunny. High 53°F, low 26°F.

Sunny. High 53°F, low 26°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: Sunny. High 57°F, low 28°F.

Sunny. High 57°F, low 28°F. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Sunny. High 62°F, low 28°F.

Looking ahead: Thursday, November 19, could reach 65 degrees, continuing the warming trend. The supplied outlook does not provide enough information to establish conditions beyond Thursday.

Are you seeing frost around Blacksburg or the New River Valley? How cold does it feel in your neighborhood? Share your observations below.