Photo: Country Herald

WILMINGTON, NC – A sharp November temperature drop is approaching southeastern North Carolina, bringing chilly nights, near-freezing conditions and a significant warmup next week.

Residents across Wilmington, New Hanover County, Brunswick County and the greater Cape Fear region should prepare for temperatures approaching freezing by Saturday night.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Friday brings sunshine and afternoon highs near 63 degrees before colder air settles across the region.

The most noticeable change arrives Saturday, November 14, when afternoon temperatures reach only 58 degrees before falling toward 33 degrees Saturday night.

Saturday Night Brings Near-Freezing Temperatures Saturday begins with sunshine, but northwest winds of 5 to 11 mph will accompany cooler conditions.

Wind gusts could reach 18 mph during the afternoon.

By Saturday night, temperatures drop toward 33 degrees, just one degree above freezing.

That represents a 25-degree temperature drop between Saturday afternoon and the following morning.

Frost could develop in colder inland locations if surface temperatures reach freezing and conditions remain favorable.

Residents with sensitive outdoor plants should monitor temperatures closely, particularly away from the immediate coastline.

Sunday Keeps the November Chill Around Sunday, November 15, brings another sunny afternoon with highs near 58 degrees.

Northwest winds remain relatively light, around 6 mph.

However, temperatures fall toward 36 degrees Sunday night, extending the chilly pattern into Monday morning.

Drivers traveling Interstate 40, U.S. Route 17 and surrounding roads should remain mindful of colder conditions during early commutes.

Widespread icy roads are not predicted, and the local outlook does not indicate accumulating snow.

Monday Begins a Gradual Warmup Monday, November 16, brings sunshine and highs near 59 degrees.

Temperatures fall toward 38 degrees Monday night before warmer afternoons return.

Tuesday reaches approximately 61 degrees, while Wednesday climbs toward 66 degrees.

By Thursday, November 19, temperatures could reach 70 degrees.

That marks a 12-degree increase in daytime highs from Saturday to Thursday.

The National Weather Service's broader discussion highlights storm systems affecting other parts of the country.

However, Wilmington's supplied local outlook remains predominantly sunny and dry, with no indicated tornado threat.

Five-Day Weather Outlook: November 14-18

Saturday, Nov. 14: Sunny, high 58°F. Clear Saturday night, low 33°F. Gusts to 18 mph.

Sunny, high 58°F. Clear Saturday night, low 33°F. Gusts to 18 mph. Sunday, Nov. 15: Sunny, high 58°F. Clear Sunday night, low 36°F.

Sunny, high 58°F. Clear Sunday night, low 36°F. Monday, Nov. 16: Sunny, high 59°F. Partly cloudy Monday night, low 38°F.

Sunny, high 59°F. Partly cloudy Monday night, low 38°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: Mostly sunny, high 61°F. Mostly clear Tuesday night, low 39°F.

Mostly sunny, high 61°F. Mostly clear Tuesday night, low 39°F. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Sunny, high 66°F. Mostly clear Wednesday night, low 41°F.

Looking ahead: Thursday, November 19, brings another sunny day with highs near 70 degrees. The supplied forecast does not establish conditions beyond Thursday.

Keep jackets nearby for chilly mornings, even as warmer afternoon temperatures return.

How cold is it getting around Wilmington, Leland or the Cape Fear region? Are you protecting outdoor plants this weekend? Share your observations below.