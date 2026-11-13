Photo: Country Herald

CARIBOU, ME – Snowflakes could return to northern Maine this weekend as temperatures hover near freezing, raising concerns about slippery roads across Aroostook County.

Residents in Caribou, Presque Isle and surrounding communities face several opportunities for light snow showers before temperatures gradually climb next week.

According to the National Weather Service in Caribou, Friday, November 13, brings mostly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures near 39 degrees.

However, the more significant weather changes develop Saturday and Sunday, when scattered snow showers could affect parts of northern Maine.

Snow Chances Begin Late Friday Friday afternoon remains mostly cloudy, with northwest winds increasing to 5 to 9 mph.

Temperatures fall toward 28 degrees Friday night.

Isolated snow showers become possible after 4 a.m. Saturday, with a 20% precipitation chance.

Saturday, November 14, brings a slight chance of snow showers before noon, followed by possible rain showers.

The precipitation chance increases to 30%, with afternoon temperatures reaching approximately 39 degrees.

Drivers traveling U.S. Route 1, Route 161 and nearby rural highways should watch for changing pavement conditions.

Sunday Brings Another Round of Snow Shower Chances Saturday night temperatures fall toward 29 degrees, with another 20% chance of snow showers before 11 p.m.

Sunday, November 15, brings additional snow shower chances before 2 p.m.

The National Weather Service places precipitation chances near 20%, with afternoon highs around 38 degrees.

Northwest winds could gust to 25 mph, adding a sharper chill across exposed areas.

Although significant snowfall is not indicated, brief snow showers could create localized visibility changes.

Wet pavement could also become slippery where temperatures fall below freezing.

Monday Brings Sunshine but Colder Nights Sunday night temperatures fall toward 27 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Monday, November 16, brings sunshine and afternoon highs near 40 degrees.

However, northwest winds could gust to 23 mph.

Monday night delivers the coldest temperature in the supplied outlook, approximately 25 degrees.

That creates a 15-degree temperature swing between Monday afternoon and the following morning.

Drivers should remain cautious around bridges, shaded roadways and untreated surfaces if moisture is present.

No tornado threat is indicated in the supplied local outlook.

Warmer Temperatures Return Next Week Tuesday brings mostly sunny skies and highs near 47 degrees.

Wednesday reaches approximately 50 degrees, while Thursday could also climb to 50 degrees.

That represents a 12-degree increase in daytime highs from Sunday to Wednesday.

Five-Day Weather Outlook: November 14-18

Saturday, Nov. 14: Slight chance of snow showers, then rain showers. High 39°F, low 29°F. Precipitation chance 30%.

Slight chance of snow showers, then rain showers. High 39°F, low 29°F. Precipitation chance 30%. Sunday, Nov. 15: Slight chance of snow showers before 2 p.m. High 38°F, low 27°F. Gusts to 25 mph.

Slight chance of snow showers before 2 p.m. High 38°F, low 27°F. Gusts to 25 mph. Monday, Nov. 16: Sunny, high 40°F. Mostly clear Monday night, low 25°F. Gusts to 23 mph.

Sunny, high 40°F. Mostly clear Monday night, low 25°F. Gusts to 23 mph. Tuesday, Nov. 17: Mostly sunny, high 47°F. Partly cloudy Tuesday night, low 32°F.

Mostly sunny, high 47°F. Partly cloudy Tuesday night, low 32°F. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Mostly sunny, high 50°F. Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, low 36°F.

Looking ahead: Thursday, November 19, could reach 50 degrees under mostly sunny skies. The supplied outlook does not establish conditions beyond Thursday.

Keep winter jackets ready and monitor local road conditions as snow shower chances return.

Are you seeing snowflakes around Caribou, Presque Isle or elsewhere in Aroostook County? Share what conditions look like in your neighborhood.