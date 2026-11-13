Photo: Country Herald

ALBANY, NY – Light snow, wet pavement and temperatures hovering near freezing are creating a wintry November start across New York's Capital Region.

Residents around Albany, Rensselaer and neighboring Rensselaer County communities face a rain-snow mix before improving conditions arrive this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service in Albany, light snow was reported at Albany International Airport early Friday, November 13.

Temperatures stood near 34 degrees, although northwest winds made conditions feel closer to 26 degrees.

Friday Snow Brings Morning Travel Concerns The National Weather Service indicates a 60% chance of precipitation Friday, with rain and snow likely before 10 a.m.

A slight chance of rain continues between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

New snow accumulation should remain below half an inch, limiting the potential for widespread disruption.

However, wet pavement and colder surfaces could create isolated slippery spots.

Drivers traveling Interstate 90, Interstate 787 and nearby bridges should watch for changing road conditions.

Friday afternoon temperatures reach approximately 40 degrees, helping reduce the risk of accumulating snow on warmer pavement.

Saturday Brings Improvement, but Freezing Nights Continue Friday night temperatures fall toward 31 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday, November 14, brings mostly cloudy conditions and afternoon highs near 44 degrees.

Northwest winds remain relatively light at 5 to 9 mph.

Saturday night introduces a slight 20% chance of showers, with temperatures again falling toward 31 degrees.

Any lingering moisture could become slippery where pavement temperatures fall below freezing.

Sunday and Monday Bring a Colder Morning Pattern Sunday, November 15, offers partly sunny skies and highs near 46 degrees.

Temperatures fall toward 30 degrees Sunday night.

By Monday, November 16, mostly sunny conditions push afternoon temperatures toward 48 degrees.

However, Monday night brings the coldest temperature in the supplied outlook, approximately 28 degrees.

That means a 20-degree drop between Monday afternoon and the following morning.

Motorists should remain alert for isolated freezing spots, particularly on untreated bridges and shaded roads.

No significant snow accumulation or widespread icing is predicted beyond Friday's light precipitation.

The supplied local outlook also identifies no tornado threat.

Warmer Weather Returns Next Week Tuesday brings mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 53 degrees.

Wednesday climbs toward 56 degrees, continuing a gradual warming trend.

Thursday could also reach 56 degrees.

That represents a 16-degree increase in daytime highs between Friday and Wednesday.

Five-Day Weather Outlook: November 14-18

Saturday, Nov. 14: Mostly cloudy, high 44°F. Slight chance of nighttime showers, low 31°F.

Mostly cloudy, high 44°F. Slight chance of nighttime showers, low 31°F. Sunday, Nov. 15: Partly sunny, high 46°F. Mostly cloudy Sunday night, low 30°F.

Partly sunny, high 46°F. Mostly cloudy Sunday night, low 30°F. Monday, Nov. 16: Mostly sunny, high 48°F. Mostly clear Monday night, low 28°F.

Mostly sunny, high 48°F. Mostly clear Monday night, low 28°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: Mostly sunny, high 53°F. Mostly clear Tuesday night, low 31°F.

Mostly sunny, high 53°F. Mostly clear Tuesday night, low 31°F. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Mostly sunny, high 56°F. Mostly clear Wednesday night, low 31°F.

Looking ahead: Thursday, November 19, could reach 56 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Additional weather details beyond Thursday were not provided.

Keep winter coats handy and allow extra time if roads appear wet during freezing conditions.

Are you seeing snow around Albany, Rensselaer or the Capital Region? Have local roads become slippery? Share your observations below.