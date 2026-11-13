Photo: Country Herald

ANNANDALE, VA – Brisk November winds are sweeping across Northern Virginia, bringing chilly mornings, gusty afternoons and a noticeable temperature swing heading into next week.

Residents across Fairfax County, including Annandale and communities near Washington, D.C., should prepare for several cold nights before afternoon temperatures climb toward the lower 60s.

According to the National Weather Service in Baltimore/Washington, Friday's temperatures will reach approximately 49 degrees, with northwest winds gusting up to 25 mph.

The latest local outlook points toward mostly dry conditions through Thursday, November 19, although nighttime temperatures will repeatedly fall into the 30s.

Friday Winds Bring a Chilly Start Friday's partly sunny skies may offer some relief, but persistent winds will keep the air feeling brisk.

Northwest winds will reach 11 to 14 mph, with gusts approaching 25 mph.

Drivers traveling Interstate 495, Interstate 66 and nearby exposed roadways should remain alert to occasional crosswinds.

Temperatures fall toward 36 degrees Friday night, with gusts potentially reaching 20 mph.

Weekend Weather Brings a Gradual Warmup Saturday, November 14, brings mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs near 50 degrees.

Northwest winds could gust to 26 mph, keeping outdoor conditions cooler than the thermometer suggests.

Saturday night temperatures settle near 39 degrees.

Sunday, November 15, offers partly sunny skies and highs around 53 degrees. Northwest wind gusts could reach 22 mph.

By Sunday night, temperatures drop toward 36 degrees.

Despite broader storm systems affecting other parts of the country, the supplied Annandale outlook does not indicate significant precipitation locally.

Near-Freezing Temperatures Raise November Concerns Meteorologists are tracking colder nighttime conditions as temperatures approach the freezing mark next week.

Monday night could fall to 34 degrees, followed by approximately 32 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Frost may develop where surface temperatures reach freezing, particularly on exposed surfaces.

Wet pavement can become slippery when temperatures fall below freezing. However, widespread icing or flash freezing is not indicated by this outlook.

Residents should monitor local conditions before early commutes.

Five-Day Weather Outlook: November 14-18

Saturday, Nov. 14: Mostly sunny, high 50°F. Nighttime low 39°F.

Mostly sunny, high 50°F. Nighttime low 39°F. Sunday, Nov. 15: Partly sunny, high 53°F. Nighttime low 36°F.

Partly sunny, high 53°F. Nighttime low 36°F. Monday, Nov. 16: Sunny, high 53°F. Nighttime low 34°F.

Sunny, high 53°F. Nighttime low 34°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: Sunny, high 56°F. Nighttime low 32°F.

Sunny, high 56°F. Nighttime low 32°F. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Sunny, high 60°F. Nighttime low 32°F.

Looking ahead, Thursday, November 19, could reach 62 degrees, continuing the gradual daytime warmup.

No tornado threat is identified for Northern Virginia in the supplied local outlook.

How cold has it felt in your Northern Virginia neighborhood? Are you ready for these near-freezing November nights? Share your observations below.