Photo: Country Herald

Virginia Beach, VA – Wind sweeps across the Atlantic shoreline as November's cooler air settles over Virginia Beach, bringing gusts approaching 28 mph Saturday.

Residents across the oceanfront, Sandbridge and surrounding Hampton Roads communities should prepare for brisk conditions despite several days of sunshine.

According to the National Weather Service, Friday, November 13, brings mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching approximately 56 degrees.

Northwest winds around 15 mph could produce gusts as high as 23 mph through the afternoon.

The wind may feel especially noticeable along exposed beaches, boardwalks and waterfront neighborhoods.

Saturday Brings Strongest Winds of the Weekend Friday evening temperatures begin falling as mostly clear skies develop.

Temperatures could reach approximately 41 degrees by early Saturday morning.

Northwest winds remain active, with gusts potentially reaching 25 mph Friday night.

Saturday, November 14, brings another mostly sunny day, but stronger winds could create uncomfortable conditions outdoors.

Northwest winds of 16 to 18 mph could gust as high as 28 mph Saturday.

That combination may make temperatures near 54 degrees feel considerably cooler, particularly along the coastline.

Residents planning beach walks, fishing trips or outdoor activities should prepare for sustained breezes.

Drivers crossing exposed bridges along Interstate 264 and the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel should remain attentive to changing crosswinds.

These conditions do not automatically indicate hazardous travel, but stronger gusts can affect high-profile vehicles.

Saturday night brings mostly clear skies and temperatures falling toward 42 degrees.

Sunday Brings Sunshine and Gradual Improvement Sunday, November 15, offers another bright afternoon across Virginia Beach and neighboring Norfolk.

Temperatures should climb toward 57 degrees, with northwest winds between 13 and 15 mph.

That represents a modest improvement from Saturday's cooler, windier conditions.

Sunday night brings partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 45 degrees.

Despite the chilly November mornings, no freezing temperatures are indicated in the local outlook.

Snow, ice and flash-freezing conditions are also not expected under the supplied forecast.

The broader NOAA discussion highlights wintry precipitation elsewhere in the eastern United States, particularly higher elevations.

However, Virginia Beach remains dry throughout the current five-day outlook.

No tornado threat is indicated in the local forecast.

Monday Through Wednesday: Sunshine Continues Monday, November 16, brings mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 54 degrees.

Monday night temperatures fall toward 44 degrees under mostly clear skies.

Tuesday offers another sunny afternoon, with highs reaching approximately 56 degrees.

Wednesday continues the dry pattern, with temperatures approaching 57 degrees.

The extended outlook suggests Thursday could reach approximately 58 degrees.

Virginia Beach Five-Day Weather Outlook

Saturday, Nov. 14: Mostly sunny, high 54°F. Low 42°F. Gusts up to 28 mph.

Mostly sunny, high 54°F. Low 42°F. Gusts up to 28 mph. Sunday, Nov. 15: Sunny, high 57°F. Low 45°F.

Sunny, high 57°F. Low 45°F. Monday, Nov. 16: Mostly sunny, high 54°F. Low 44°F.

Mostly sunny, high 54°F. Low 44°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: Sunny, high 56°F. Low 44°F.

Sunny, high 56°F. Low 44°F. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Sunny, high 57°F. Low 45°F.

Thursday, November 19, could bring continued sunshine and highs near 58 degrees.

For now, wind remains the primary weather concern, particularly Saturday along exposed coastal areas.

Are you noticing stronger winds near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, Sandbridge or Chesapeake Bay? Tell us what conditions feel like in your neighborhood.