Photo: Country Herald

Burlington, VT – Cold pavement, gray skies and another round of rain and snow could make weekend travel increasingly uncomfortable across northern Vermont.

The biggest change arrives Saturday, November 14, when precipitation becomes more widespread before temperatures approach freezing.

According to the National Weather Service in Burlington, rain and snow showers are expected Saturday, with precipitation chances reaching 80%.

Temperatures should climb toward 42 degrees before falling to approximately 30 degrees Saturday night.

That combination raises concerns about slippery surfaces, particularly where moisture remains as temperatures approach freezing.

Saturday Snow and Rain Could Affect Weekend Travel Friday's weather offers a relatively quiet period before the next round of precipitation.

Mostly cloudy skies and temperatures near 41 degrees are expected, followed by a low around 29 degrees.

North winds should remain between 8 and 10 mph during the day.

Saturday brings a more noticeable change.

Rain and snow showers become likely, mainly after 11 a.m., with northwest winds around 6 to 8 mph.

The National Weather Service expects less than half an inch of new snow accumulation during the day.

However, conditions remain unsettled into Saturday evening.

Rain and snow showers continue before precipitation transitions toward snow after approximately 4 a.m. Sunday.

The precipitation chance remains 80%, with less than half an inch of additional snow possible.

Drivers traveling I-89, I-189 and Route 7 should watch for changing pavement conditions, particularly on bridges and untreated roads.

Sunday Brings Another Snow Chance Before Improvement Sunday, November 15, begins with a chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m.

Rain showers may continue through early afternoon as temperatures reach approximately 42 degrees.

Precipitation chances decrease to 30%, with less than one-tenth of an inch of additional liquid precipitation expected.

Clouds remain Sunday evening as temperatures fall toward 30 degrees.

The weekend system is not currently expected to produce significant snowfall in Burlington itself.

However, the broader region faces additional winter weather concerns.

The National Weather Service has highlighted the northern Adirondacks and central and southern Green Mountains for additional snow early Friday.

Those higher-elevation areas could receive up to 2 additional inches, with storm totals reaching 2 to 4 inches.

Those amounts should not be interpreted as Burlington's expected snowfall.

Monday Through Wednesday: Sunshine Returns By Monday, November 16, the weather pattern begins improving.

Mostly sunny skies return with temperatures reaching approximately 44 degrees.

Monday night brings another sharp temperature drop, with lows near 26 degrees.

Tuesday turns sunnier and milder, reaching approximately 49 degrees.

Wednesday continues the warming trend, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 51 degrees.

Despite warmer afternoons, freezing temperatures remain possible during early mornings.

Burlington Five-Day Weather Outlook

Saturday, Nov. 14: Rain and snow likely, high 42°F. Low 30°F. Precipitation chance 80%.

Rain and snow likely, high 42°F. Low 30°F. Precipitation chance 80%. Sunday, Nov. 15: Morning rain and snow chances, high 42°F. Low 30°F.

Morning rain and snow chances, high 42°F. Low 30°F. Monday, Nov. 16: Mostly sunny, high 44°F. Low 26°F.

Mostly sunny, high 44°F. Low 26°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: Sunny, high 49°F. Low 30°F.

Sunny, high 49°F. Low 30°F. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Mostly sunny, high 51°F. Low 32°F.

Looking ahead: Thursday could bring mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 52 degrees. A separate six- to 10-day outlook was not supplied.

No local tornado threat is indicated in the supplied outlook.

Residents should monitor updated National Weather Service information before weekend travel.

Are you seeing snow around Burlington, South Burlington or elsewhere in Chittenden County? Tell us what conditions look like in your neighborhood.