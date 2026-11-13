Photo: Country Herald

Buffalo, NY – Cold pavement, gray skies and a developing rain-snow mix could complicate travel across western New York through Saturday.

Temperatures will hover near freezing during the colder hours, while rain becomes the dominant precipitation as afternoon temperatures climb.

According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, a 70% precipitation chance is expected Saturday, November 14, with highs near 44 degrees.

The outlook includes rain and snow showers during the morning, followed by more widespread rain showers later Saturday.

Rain-Snow Mix Brings Weekend Travel Concerns Friday's weather remains unsettled, with temperatures reaching approximately 41 degrees and a 30% precipitation chance.

Rain and snow showers are possible before 2 p.m., followed by rain and another brief opportunity for mixed precipitation.

Temperatures drop to approximately 32 degrees Friday night, bringing another 50% chance of precipitation.

Snow accumulation during Friday's daytime period is expected to remain below half an inch.

Saturday brings the most widespread precipitation opportunity.

Rain showers are possible before 7 a.m., followed by mixed rain and snow through approximately 10 a.m.

Rain showers then become likely as temperatures climb toward 44 degrees.

Northwest winds could gust to 20 mph, adding a brisk November chill.

Drivers using I-90, I-190 and Route 33 should prepare for wet pavement and changing visibility during showers.

Although temperatures approach freezing, the NWS does not anticipate measurable snow accumulation Saturday.

Sunday Brings Improving Conditions Saturday evening remains unsettled, with a 60% chance of showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Temperatures should settle near 34 degrees.

Sunday, November 15, brings mostly cloudy skies and highs near 45 degrees.

A slight chance of showers remains through early afternoon, with precipitation probability falling to 20%.

By Sunday evening, the weather pattern becomes quieter as temperatures return to approximately 34 degrees.

The primary concern shifts from precipitation toward chilly conditions on exposed roads and sidewalks.

However, widespread flash freezing is not indicated by the local forecast.

Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures Return Monday brings partly sunny skies and highs near 47 degrees.

Tuesday should reach 51 degrees under sunshine, followed by approximately 53 degrees Wednesday.

This gradual warming provides welcome relief from the weekend's damp conditions.

No tornado threat or significant snowfall is indicated in Buffalo's supplied five-day outlook.

Buffalo Five-Day Weather Outlook

Saturday, Nov. 14: Rain-snow mix early, then rain likely. High 44°F. Low 34°F. Precipitation chance 70% during the day.

Rain-snow mix early, then rain likely. High 44°F. Low 34°F. Precipitation chance 70% during the day. Sunday, Nov. 15: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of showers. High 45°F. Low 34°F.

Mostly cloudy, slight chance of showers. High 45°F. Low 34°F. Monday, Nov. 16: Partly sunny, high 47°F. Low 35°F.

Partly sunny, high 47°F. Low 35°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: Sunny, high 51°F. Low 37°F.

Sunny, high 51°F. Low 37°F. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Sunny, high 53°F. Low 38°F.

Looking ahead: Thursday could bring partly sunny skies and highs near 56 degrees. No separate six- to 10-day outlook was provided.

For now, keep rain gear available and monitor road conditions through Saturday's showers.

Traveling around Buffalo this weekend? Tell us whether you're seeing rain, snowflakes or just wet roads in your neighborhood.