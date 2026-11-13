Photo: Country Herald

Columbia, SC – Frost could coat lawns, gardens and exposed vehicles early Sunday as temperatures plunge toward freezing across central South Carolina.

A Freeze Watch now covers Columbia, Lexington, Sumter, Orangeburg and surrounding communities, with temperatures as low as 30 degrees possible across the broader region.

According to the National Weather Service in Columbia, the watch takes effect late Saturday night and continues through Sunday morning, November 15.

The official alert identifies a potential threat to sensitive vegetation, agricultural crops and unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Freeze Watch Raises Concerns Across Central South Carolina The Freeze Watch includes portions of Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Fairfield, Newberry, Sumter and Orangeburg counties.

Communities including West Columbia, Cayce, Lexington, Camden, Sumter and Orangeburg could experience frost or freezing conditions.

Columbia's local forecast calls for temperatures near 32 degrees early Sunday, while colder locations elsewhere could reach 30 degrees.

The critical window runs from 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. Sunday.

Residents should protect tender plants before temperatures fall Saturday evening.

Outdoor plumbing should also be checked, particularly exposed pipes vulnerable to freezing temperatures.

Unlike a winter storm, this weather threat involves cold air and frost rather than accumulating snow or ice.

No precipitation is expected locally during the freeze window.

Saturday Brings Sunshine Before Temperatures Drop Saturday, November 14, should bring sunny skies and afternoon temperatures near 58 degrees.

Light northwest winds will accompany the cooler air before becoming calm during the afternoon.

However, temperatures could fall approximately 26 degrees between Saturday afternoon and early Sunday.

That sharp temperature decline makes the approaching freeze especially important for gardeners and homeowners.

Sunday afternoon brings a significant recovery, with sunshine and temperatures climbing toward 59 degrees.

The colder morning conditions should gradually ease as daytime heating returns.

Warmer Weather Returns Next Week Monday, November 16, brings mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 59 degrees.

Tuesday should warm to approximately 62 degrees, followed by 66 degrees Wednesday.

By Thursday, November 19, temperatures could approach 71 degrees.

That represents a substantial warming trend following Sunday's potential freeze.

The local outlook indicates no snow, thunderstorms or tornado threat during this period.

Drivers should remain aware of possible frost on exposed surfaces early Sunday, although widespread icy roads are not indicated.

Columbia Five-Day Weather Outlook

Saturday, Nov. 14: Sunny, high 58°F. Low 32°F. Freeze Watch begins late.

Sunny, high 58°F. Low 32°F. Freeze Watch begins late. Sunday, Nov. 15: Early frost possible, then sunny. High 59°F. Low 36°F.

Early frost possible, then sunny. High 59°F. Low 36°F. Monday, Nov. 16: Mostly sunny, high 59°F. Low 38°F.

Mostly sunny, high 59°F. Low 38°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: Mostly sunny, high 62°F. Low 37°F.

Mostly sunny, high 62°F. Low 37°F. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Sunny, high 66°F. Low 39°F.

Looking ahead: Thursday could bring sunny skies and highs near 71 degrees. A separate six- to 10-day temperature or precipitation outlook was not provided.

For now, the most important preparation involves protecting vulnerable plants and exposed pipes before Saturday evening.

Are you preparing your garden or outdoor plumbing for Sunday's freeze? Tell us how cold temperatures get in your South Carolina neighborhood