Photo: Country Herald

Charleston, WV – Frost-covered windshields and biting morning air could become familiar sights as Charleston faces several days of freezing temperatures.

The biggest change arrives after the weekend, when temperatures fall into the upper 20s before reaching approximately 25 degrees early Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service in Charleston, rain chances will diminish before a colder, drier weather pattern settles across the Kanawha Valley.

Residents across Charleston, Kanawha County and the surrounding region should prepare for chilly mornings, especially when leaving for work or school.

Weekend Rain Gives Way to Freezing Temperatures Friday, November 13, brings mostly cloudy skies and temperatures reaching approximately 49 degrees.

A 30% chance of rain remains, with additional showers possible during the evening.

Temperatures then drop toward 30 degrees early Saturday.

That change could leave exposed surfaces frosty, particularly where moisture remains after earlier rainfall.

However, the local outlook does not indicate widespread flash freezing or a significant winter storm.

Saturday brings improving conditions, with clouds gradually giving way to sunshine and highs near 46 degrees.

Temperatures fall toward 31 degrees Saturday night.

Drivers traveling I-64, I-77 and I-79 should watch for isolated slick spots on untreated, exposed surfaces during freezing mornings.

Sunday Brings Another Cold Night Sunday, November 15, should remain mostly cloudy, with afternoon temperatures reaching approximately 48 degrees.

Despite relatively comfortable afternoon conditions, temperatures are expected to fall sharply after sunset.

By early Monday, lows could reach 28 degrees.

That represents a 20-degree decline from Sunday's afternoon high.

Gardeners should consider protecting cold-sensitive plants, while homeowners may want to inspect exposed outdoor plumbing.

No significant snowfall is indicated for Charleston in the supplied local outlook.

The National Weather Service's broader national discussion identifies lake-effect snow around the Great Lakes and higher-elevation snow elsewhere.

Those developments do not establish a snow threat for Charleston itself.

Monday Through Wednesday: Cold Mornings, Warmer Afternoons Monday, November 16, brings mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing toward 53 degrees.

However, another cold night follows, with lows near 26 degrees.

Tuesday turns sunny and warmer, reaching approximately 57 degrees.

The warming trend continues Wednesday, with afternoon temperatures approaching 62 degrees.

Despite that improvement, Wednesday morning could begin near 25 degrees, the coldest temperature in the supplied outlook.

The repeated freezing mornings are more significant locally than any expected precipitation.

No thunderstorms or tornado threat is indicated during this five-day period.

Charleston Five-Day Weather Outlook

Saturday, Nov. 14: Decreasing clouds, high 46°F. Low 31°F.

Decreasing clouds, high 46°F. Low 31°F. Sunday, Nov. 15: Mostly cloudy, high 48°F. Low 28°F.

Mostly cloudy, high 48°F. Low 28°F. Monday, Nov. 16: Mostly sunny, high 53°F. Low 26°F.

Mostly sunny, high 53°F. Low 26°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: Sunny, high 57°F. Low 25°F.

Sunny, high 57°F. Low 25°F. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Sunny, high 62°F. Low 28°F.

Looking ahead: Thursday could bring mostly sunny skies and highs near 66 degrees. No separate six- to 10-day outlook was supplied.

For now, residents should prepare for repeated freezing mornings despite increasingly mild afternoons.

How cold is it getting in your Charleston neighborhood? Are you already seeing frost on vehicles or lawns? Share your observations below