Photo: Country Herald

Tallahassee, FL – Crisp November air is settling across Florida's capital, but the bigger temperature change is still ahead.

Residents could wake up to temperatures near 39 degrees Sunday morning before warmer afternoons return early next week.

According to the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, temperatures will reach approximately 66 degrees Friday, November 13, under sunny skies.

West-northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph could gust as high as 20 mph, adding a brisk feeling during exposed outdoor activities.

Temperatures fall toward 41 degrees by Saturday morning, setting the stage for a cooler weekend across Leon County.

Saturday Brings the Weekend's Coldest Temperatures Saturday, November 14, brings another sunny afternoon, but temperatures should only reach approximately 60 degrees.

North winds of 5 to 10 mph will maintain the cooler November pattern.

By early Sunday, temperatures are expected to fall toward 39 degrees.

That represents a 21-degree drop from Saturday afternoon's expected high.

Residents heading outdoors early should prepare for noticeably colder conditions, especially before sunrise.

Although temperatures will approach the upper 30s, the current outlook does not indicate freezing conditions in Tallahassee.

Frost, snow and icy roads are not expected locally.

Sunday Begins a Gradual Warmup Sunday, November 15, brings sunshine and temperatures climbing toward 64 degrees.

Northeast winds around 5 mph should keep conditions relatively comfortable during the afternoon.

Temperatures fall toward 45 degrees by Monday morning.

For families planning weekend activities, the biggest adjustment will involve dressing for chilly mornings and milder afternoons.

Drivers using I-10, U.S. 27 and other major roadways should not expect winter precipitation based on the supplied outlook.

Monday Through Wednesday: Temperatures Climb Toward 71° The warming trend becomes more noticeable Monday, November 16.

Partly sunny skies accompany afternoon temperatures near 63 degrees.

Monday night remains considerably milder, with lows around 48 degrees.

Tuesday brings partly sunny skies and highs near 67 degrees.

By Wednesday, November 18, sunshine returns as temperatures climb toward 71 degrees.

That marks a 32-degree difference between Sunday's expected early-morning low and Wednesday's afternoon high.

The broader national weather discussion identifies significant storms across the western United States.

However, those hazards are not currently reflected in Tallahassee's local five-day outlook.

No local tornado, severe thunderstorm or snow threat is indicated in the supplied forecast.

Tallahassee Five-Day Weather Outlook

Saturday, Nov. 14: Sunny, high 60°F. Low 39°F.

Sunny, high 60°F. Low 39°F. Sunday, Nov. 15: Sunny, high 64°F. Low 45°F.

Sunny, high 64°F. Low 45°F. Monday, Nov. 16: Partly sunny, high 63°F. Low 48°F.

Partly sunny, high 63°F. Low 48°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: Partly sunny, high 67°F. Low 49°F.

Partly sunny, high 67°F. Low 49°F. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Sunny, high 71°F. Low 53°F.

Looking ahead: Thursday could bring mostly sunny skies and highs near 76 degrees, extending the warming trend. A separate six- to 10-day outlook was not provided.

Residents should continue monitoring National Weather Service updates as November temperatures fluctuate.

How cold did it feel in your Tallahassee neighborhood this morning? Are you ready for temperatures to return to the 70s?