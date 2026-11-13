Photo: Country Herald

Binghamton, NY – Snowflakes drifting through gray skies and wet pavement could greet drivers as another unsettled November weekend approaches.

The bigger concern develops Saturday evening, when rain and snow return before temperatures drop toward freezing.

According to the National Weather Service in Binghamton, snow showers are expected early Friday, November 13, before precipitation gradually becomes less widespread.

Temperatures should reach approximately 38 degrees, with a 90% chance of precipitation during the day.

Snow accumulation is expected to remain below half an inch, limiting the potential for significant buildup.

However, changing temperatures could create locally slippery conditions, particularly on bridges, elevated roadways and untreated surfaces.

Saturday Brings Another Round of Rain and Snow Saturday, November 14, begins with a chance of snow showers before 11 a.m.

Rain showers become possible later as temperatures climb toward 42 degrees.

The precipitation chance reaches 40%, with little or no additional snow accumulation expected during the day.

Conditions become more unsettled Saturday evening.

Rain showers are possible before 10 p.m., followed by mixed rain and snow through approximately 1 a.m. Sunday.

Snow showers then become likely, with precipitation chances increasing to 80%.

Temperatures are expected to fall toward 32 degrees.

Drivers using I-81, I-86 and Route 17 should remain alert for changing pavement conditions as temperatures approach freezing.

Sunday Snow Chances Continue Before Conditions Improve Sunday, November 15, brings another opportunity for snow showers before 10 a.m.

Rain showers may follow through early afternoon as temperatures rise toward 44 degrees.

The precipitation chance decreases to 30%.

For now, the local outlook does not indicate a major snowstorm or substantial accumulation.

Still, repeated precipitation near freezing could create isolated slick spots.

The broader National Weather Service discussion also identifies cold air and snow potential around the Great Lakes and higher elevations of the Northeast.

No local tornado or severe thunderstorm threat is indicated in the supplied outlook.

Monday Through Wednesday: Warmer Days, Cold Nights By Monday, November 16, the unsettled pattern should begin fading.

Mostly cloudy skies and highs near 46 degrees offer a break from weekend precipitation.

Temperatures fall toward 28 degrees early Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon brings sunshine and highs near 51 degrees.

Wednesday continues the warming trend, with sunny skies and temperatures reaching approximately 54 degrees.

Despite improving afternoons, temperatures remain cold enough for frost during the early morning hours.

Binghamton Five-Day Weather Outlook

Saturday, Nov. 14: Rain and snow chances, high 42°F. Low 32°F; precipitation chance 80% Saturday night.

Rain and snow chances, high 42°F. Low 32°F; precipitation chance 80% Saturday night. Sunday, Nov. 15: Morning snow and rain chances, high 44°F. Low 33°F.

Morning snow and rain chances, high 44°F. Low 33°F. Monday, Nov. 16: Mostly cloudy, high 46°F. Low 28°F.

Mostly cloudy, high 46°F. Low 28°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: Mostly sunny, high 51°F. Low 27°F.

Mostly sunny, high 51°F. Low 27°F. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Sunny, high 54°F. Low 28°F.

Looking ahead: Thursday could bring mostly sunny skies and highs near 57 degrees. A separate six- to 10-day outlook was not provided.

Residents should monitor updated weather information before traveling, especially during Saturday evening's precipitation.

Are you seeing snow in Binghamton, Johnson City or elsewhere in Broome County? Tell us what conditions look like in your neighborhood.