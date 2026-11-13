Photo: Country Herald

Boston, MA – Rain-slicked streets, gusty coastal winds and a sharp November chill are setting the stage for a changing weather pattern across eastern Massachusetts.

Boston faces another cold weekend before sunshine gradually pushes temperatures toward 60 degrees by the middle of next week.

According to the National Weather Service, Friday, November 13, brings a 40% chance of rain, mainly before 10 a.m.

Temperatures should reach approximately 45 degrees, while north winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

The combination of damp pavement and brisk winds could make conditions feel colder for pedestrians and commuters.

Rain Moves Out Before Weekend Temperatures Drop Rainfall should remain relatively light, with additional precipitation totaling less than one-tenth of an inch.

Clouds will dominate much of Friday before drier conditions gradually develop.

Drivers traveling Interstate 93, Interstate 90 and Route 1 should watch for wet pavement during the morning commute.

Friday night brings mostly cloudy skies and temperatures falling toward 35 degrees.

That sets up a chilly start to Saturday, November 14.

Saturday should turn partly sunny, with temperatures reaching approximately 47 degrees.

Northwest winds between 6 and 8 mph will keep the air feeling crisp.

However, the bigger temperature concern arrives Saturday night.

Temperatures could fall to approximately 34 degrees by early Sunday morning.

That is only two degrees above freezing.

Sensitive outdoor plants may need protection, particularly in colder neighborhoods outside central Boston.

Sunday Sunshine Begins a Gradual Warmup Sunday, November 15, brings a welcome improvement across Boston, Suffolk County and surrounding communities.

Sunshine returns as afternoon temperatures climb toward 49 degrees.

Northwest winds between 7 and 11 mph should accompany the clearer conditions.

Sunday night remains chilly, with temperatures dropping to approximately 35 degrees.

Although widespread freezing conditions are not specifically predicted, isolated colder locations could experience frost.

Residents should remain mindful of exposed vegetation and damp outdoor surfaces.

No accumulating snow is indicated in Boston's local forecast.

The broader National Weather Service discussion highlights possible snow across higher elevations of New England, not Boston itself.

No tornado threat is indicated in the supplied local outlook.

Monday Through Wednesday: Temperatures Climb Monday, November 16, brings sunshine and a high near 50 degrees.

Monday night could become the coldest period in the extended outlook, with temperatures near 33 degrees.

Tuesday reaches approximately 54 degrees, followed by a low near 38 degrees.

Wednesday could bring an even more noticeable improvement.

Temperatures are expected to reach approximately 59 degrees under sunny skies.

That represents a 14-degree increase from Friday's expected high.

Boston Five-Day Weather Outlook

Saturday, Nov. 14: Partly sunny, high 47°F. Low 34°F.

Partly sunny, high 47°F. Low 34°F. Sunday, Nov. 15: Sunny, high 49°F. Low 35°F.

Sunny, high 49°F. Low 35°F. Monday, Nov. 16: Sunny, high 50°F. Low 33°F.

Sunny, high 50°F. Low 33°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: Sunny, high 54°F. Low 38°F.

Sunny, high 54°F. Low 38°F. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Sunny, high 59°F. Low 39°F.

Thursday, November 19, could continue the warming trend, with sunshine and highs near 60 degrees.

For now, Boston's biggest weather concerns are Friday's damp conditions and several chilly nights approaching freezing.

How cold is it feeling in your neighborhood? Are you ready for Boston's return to nearly 60-degree weather next week? Share your observations below.