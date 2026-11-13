Photo: Country Herald

Baltimore, MD – Gusty November winds could sweep across Baltimore's Inner Harbor as temperatures struggle to escape the 40s, bringing a chilly start to the weekend.

But the bigger weather story develops over the next several days, when nighttime temperatures approach freezing before afternoon highs rebound into the 60s.

According to the National Weather Service, Baltimore faces a slight chance of showers Friday, November 13, followed by several days of improving weather.

Temperatures should reach approximately 48 degrees Friday, with north winds of 13 to 15 mph.

Wind gusts could reach 25 mph, making conditions feel noticeably colder near the waterfront and exposed areas.

Friday Showers Could Affect Afternoon Travel The National Weather Service places Friday's rain chance at 20%, primarily between 3 and 4 p.m.

Cloudy skies should dominate much of the afternoon.

Drivers traveling Interstate 95, Interstate 83 and Interstate 695 could encounter brief wet pavement if showers develop.

Rain chances return between 7 and 8 p.m., although precipitation remains unlikely to become widespread.

Temperatures fall toward 36 degrees Friday night, with wind gusts potentially reaching 21 mph.

Saturday and Sunday Bring Improving Conditions Saturday, November 14, brings partly sunny skies and temperatures near 51 degrees.

Northwest winds could reach 13 mph, with gusts approaching 24 mph.

That means outdoor activities may still feel brisk despite improving sunshine.

Saturday night temperatures fall toward 38 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday, November 15, brings another modest improvement.

Temperatures should climb to approximately 54 degrees, with partly sunny skies and west winds of 6 to 10 mph.

Gusts could reach 21 mph.

Sunday night temperatures return to approximately 36 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday: Near-Freezing Temperatures Return Monday, November 16, brings sunshine and highs near 54 degrees.

However, temperatures fall sharply after sunset.

Monday night lows could reach 34 degrees, just two degrees above freezing.

Tuesday follows with sunny skies and temperatures climbing to 57 degrees.

Tuesday night brings another low near 34 degrees.

While widespread freezing conditions are not predicted, colder sheltered locations could experience localized frost.

Drivers should remain aware of potentially slick surfaces if residual moisture freezes in colder spots.

No snow accumulation or tornado threat is indicated in Baltimore's local outlook.

Wednesday Brings a Noticeable Warmup Wednesday, November 18, marks a significant shift toward milder conditions.

Temperatures could climb to 61 degrees under sunny skies.

Thursday looks even warmer, with highs near 62 degrees.

The transition offers welcome relief after several chilly November mornings.

Baltimore Five-Day Weather Outlook

Saturday, Nov. 14: Partly sunny, high 51°F. Nighttime low 38°F.

Partly sunny, high 51°F. Nighttime low 38°F. Sunday, Nov. 15: Partly sunny, high 54°F. Nighttime low 36°F.

Partly sunny, high 54°F. Nighttime low 36°F. Monday, Nov. 16: Sunny, high 54°F. Nighttime low 34°F.

Sunny, high 54°F. Nighttime low 34°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: Sunny, high 57°F. Nighttime low 34°F.

Sunny, high 57°F. Nighttime low 34°F. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Sunny, high 61°F. Nighttime low 35°F.

Thursday could bring additional warming, with sunshine and temperatures reaching 62 degrees.

Are you ready for Baltimore's chilly November mornings, or are you looking forward to temperatures returning to the 60s? Tell us what conditions you're seeing in your neighborhood.