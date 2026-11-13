Photo: Country Herald

Atlanta, GA – Frost-covered lawns, freezing temperatures and a sharp November chill could greet residents across metro Atlanta Sunday morning.

A developing cold spell threatens sensitive plants and exposed plumbing as temperatures approach their lowest levels of the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service in Peachtree City, a Freeze Watch is in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday, November 15, across much of north and central Georgia.

Temperatures could fall as low as 29 degrees in portions of the watch area.

Atlanta's local forecast calls for approximately 31 degrees, cold enough to produce widespread frost and freezing conditions.

Freeze Watch Covers Atlanta and Surrounding Counties The alert includes Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, Gwinnett, Clayton and numerous surrounding counties.

Communities including Atlanta, Decatur, Marietta, Lawrenceville, Gainesville and Covington are among the affected areas.

The National Weather Service warns that freezing temperatures could damage crops, sensitive vegetation and unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Residents should protect tender plants and consider insulating exposed pipes before temperatures fall Saturday night.

Friday and Saturday Bring Sunshine Before the Freeze Friday, November 13, brings sunshine and afternoon temperatures near 54 degrees.

Northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph could gust to 25 mph, adding a noticeable chill.

Friday night temperatures fall toward 36 degrees.

Saturday, November 14, remains sunny, with highs near 54 degrees.

Patchy frost is possible before 8 a.m.

The more significant cold arrives Saturday night, when temperatures fall toward 31 degrees.

Widespread frost is expected mainly after 5 a.m. Sunday.

Sunday Morning Could Bring Widespread Frost Sunday, November 15, begins with the weekend's greatest freezing concern.

Widespread frost could persist until approximately 8 a.m.

Residents traveling Interstate 75, Interstate 85 and Interstate 285 should remain alert for isolated slick surfaces where moisture is present.

However, widespread icy roads are not forecast.

Temperatures recover to approximately 56 degrees Sunday afternoon under sunny skies.

Sunday night brings partly cloudy conditions and lows near 36 degrees.

No snow or tornado threat is indicated in Atlanta's local outlook.

Monday Through Wednesday: Temperatures Rebound Monday, November 16, brings partly sunny skies and highs near 56 degrees.

Tuesday warms to approximately 60 degrees, followed by sunshine and highs near 64 degrees Wednesday.

Thursday could reach 67 degrees, representing a substantial recovery from the weekend freeze.

Atlanta Five-Day Weather Outlook

Saturday, Nov. 14: Sunny, high 54°F. Nighttime low 31°F. Freeze Watch begins at 1 a.m. Sunday.

Sunny, high 54°F. Nighttime low 31°F. Freeze Watch begins at 1 a.m. Sunday. Sunday, Nov. 15: Widespread morning frost, then sunny. High 56°F. Nighttime low 36°F.

Widespread morning frost, then sunny. High 56°F. Nighttime low 36°F. Monday, Nov. 16: Partly sunny, high 56°F. Nighttime low 40°F.

Partly sunny, high 56°F. Nighttime low 40°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: Sunny, high 60°F. Nighttime low 39°F.

Sunny, high 60°F. Nighttime low 39°F. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Sunny, high 64°F. Nighttime low 42°F.

Thursday, November 19, could bring mostly sunny skies and highs near 67 degrees.

Are you protecting your plants and outdoor pipes ahead of Georgia's weekend freeze? Tell us how cold temperatures are getting in your neighborhood.