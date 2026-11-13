Photo: Country Herald

Detroit, MI – Cold pavement, gray skies and temperatures approaching freezing could make this November weekend feel increasingly wintry across Southeast Michigan.

Rain remains the immediate concern, but several chilly nights could bring frost and isolated slippery surfaces into early next week.

According to the National Weather Service Detroit/Pontiac office, Friday, November 13, carries a 70% chance of rain, mainly before 5 p.m.

Afternoon temperatures should reach approximately 43 degrees, with northwest winds between 8 and 10 mph.

Rain Today Before Temperatures Drop Toward 30 Degrees Friday's rain could leave wet pavement along Interstate 75, Interstate 94 and Interstate 96.

Drivers should allow additional stopping distance where roads remain wet.

Rainfall totals are expected to remain below one-tenth of an inch.

Conditions improve Friday evening as skies gradually become partly cloudy.

However, temperatures could drop to approximately 30 degrees by early Saturday morning.

That creates a potential concern wherever lingering moisture remains on exposed surfaces.

Bridges, elevated ramps and untreated pavement can cool faster than surrounding roads.

Localized slick spots are possible if wet surfaces remain as temperatures fall below freezing.

Widespread roadway icing is not specifically predicted in the current forecast.

Saturday and Sunday Bring Drier Weather Saturday, November 14, offers partly sunny skies and temperatures near 45 degrees.

Northwest winds could gust to 21 mph, maintaining a brisk November feel.

Saturday night temperatures fall toward 33 degrees.

Sunday, November 15, brings another partly sunny afternoon, with highs near 47 degrees.

Temperatures fall again Sunday night, reaching approximately 31 degrees.

Residents should consider protecting sensitive outdoor plants and preparing for frosty mornings.

No accumulating snow is indicated in Detroit's local five-day outlook.

The broader National Weather Service discussion mentions lake-effect snow around the Great Lakes, but Detroit's local forecast remains rain-focused.

No tornado threat is indicated in the supplied local forecast.

Monday Brings Sunshine, but Cold Nights Continue Monday, November 16, marks the beginning of a gradual daytime warmup.

Sunshine returns as temperatures climb toward 49 degrees.

However, another low near 31 degrees is expected Monday night.

Tuesday reaches approximately 51 degrees, followed by another chilly night near 31 degrees.

Wednesday could reach 52 degrees under sunny skies.

The repeated freezing or near-freezing temperatures remain the primary concern for early-morning commuters.

Detroit Five-Day Weather Outlook

Saturday, Nov. 14: Partly sunny, high 45°F. Low 33°F.

Partly sunny, high 45°F. Low 33°F. Sunday, Nov. 15: Partly sunny, high 47°F. Low 31°F.

Partly sunny, high 47°F. Low 31°F. Monday, Nov. 16: Sunny, high 49°F. Low 31°F.

Sunny, high 49°F. Low 31°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: Sunny, high 51°F. Low 31°F.

Sunny, high 51°F. Low 31°F. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Sunny, high 52°F. Low 34°F.

Thursday, November 19, could bring partly sunny skies and temperatures near 55 degrees.

For now, Detroit's biggest weather concern is the transition from Friday's rain to several cold nights.

Are you noticing frost or slick pavement around Detroit, Dearborn, Hamtramck or nearby communities? Tell us what conditions look like in your neighborhood.