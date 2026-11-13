Photo: Country Herald

Charlotte, NC – A biting November chill is moving into the Charlotte area, with temperatures expected to fall below freezing Saturday night.

Residents across Mecklenburg County and the greater Charlotte metropolitan area should prepare for colder mornings before temperatures rebound next week.

According to the National Weather Service, Charlotte could reach just 31 degrees Saturday night, creating conditions favorable for frost and localized freezing.

The temperature swing becomes particularly noticeable by Wednesday, when afternoon highs could climb to 63 degrees.

Brisk Winds Set the Stage for Colder Weather Friday, November 13, brings increasing clouds and temperatures reaching approximately 57 degrees.

Northwest winds of 7 to 11 mph could produce gusts approaching 21 mph.

Although temperatures remain relatively comfortable during the afternoon, exposed areas may feel noticeably cooler.

Friday night temperatures fall to approximately 35 degrees as skies gradually clear.

That sets the stage for the weekend's coldest conditions.

Saturday Night Brings the Biggest Freeze Concern Saturday, November 14, should remain sunny, with temperatures reaching approximately 54 degrees.

Northwest winds could gust to 20 mph before weakening later.

However, the most significant change arrives after sunset.

Saturday night's projected low of 31 degrees could bring freezing conditions to parts of Charlotte and surrounding communities.

Sensitive outdoor plants and uncovered vegetation may be vulnerable.

Residents should consider protecting tender plants, especially in exposed gardens and colder suburban locations.

Drivers traveling Interstate 77, Interstate 85 and Interstate 485 should also remain mindful of isolated slick spots where moisture is present.

Widespread icy roads are not predicted, but temperatures below freezing can create localized hazards.

Sunday and Monday Bring Sunshine, but Chilly Nights Continue Sunday, November 15, brings sunny skies and temperatures near 56 degrees.

Winds should become lighter, improving conditions for outdoor activities.

Sunday night temperatures fall toward 34 degrees.

Monday, November 16, brings another sunny afternoon, with highs near 56 degrees.

Monday night temperatures settle around 35 degrees.

The repeated chilly mornings reinforce November's seasonal transition across the Carolinas.

No snow accumulation or tornado threat is indicated in Charlotte's local outlook.

Tuesday and Wednesday Bring a Significant Warmup Tuesday, November 17, temperatures climb toward 59 degrees under sunny skies.

Tuesday night remains cool, with lows around 34 degrees.

By Wednesday, November 18, temperatures could reach 63 degrees.

Thursday could become even warmer, with afternoon highs approaching 66 degrees.

That represents a 35-degree difference between Saturday night's projected low and Thursday's afternoon high.

Charlotte Five-Day Weather Outlook

Saturday, Nov. 14: Sunny, high 54°F. Nighttime low 31°F.

Sunny, high 54°F. Nighttime low 31°F. Sunday, Nov. 15: Sunny, high 56°F. Nighttime low 34°F.

Sunny, high 56°F. Nighttime low 34°F. Monday, Nov. 16: Sunny, high 56°F. Nighttime low 35°F.

Sunny, high 56°F. Nighttime low 35°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: Sunny, high 59°F. Nighttime low 34°F.

Sunny, high 59°F. Nighttime low 34°F. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Sunny, high 63°F. Nighttime low 36°F.

Thursday, November 19, could bring additional warming, with sunshine and temperatures near 66 degrees.

Are you preparing for Charlotte's 31-degree cold Saturday night, or looking forward to next week's warmer temperatures? Tell us what you're seeing in your neighborhood.