Photo: Country Herald

Pittsburgh, PA – Gray skies, damp pavement and biting November air are setting the stage for Pittsburgh's next weather change.

A rain-snow mix could develop Saturday morning before another round of rain arrives Sunday. Several freezing nights follow early next week.

According to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, Saturday, November 14, carries a 40% chance of precipitation.

Rain and snow are possible before 11 a.m., followed by rain chances through approximately 5 p.m.

Temperatures should reach 45 degrees, limiting the potential for accumulating snow.

The National Weather Service expects little or no snow accumulation.

Saturday Snow Chances Raise Travel Awareness Saturday's early rain-snow mix could create damp conditions along Interstate 376, Interstate 279 and Interstate 79.

Drivers should watch for changing visibility and wet pavement, particularly around Pittsburgh's bridges and elevated roadways.

West winds of 7 to 16 mph could make the afternoon feel colder.

Saturday evening brings another 30% chance of rain, mainly before 7 p.m.

Wind gusts could reach 24 mph, while temperatures settle near 36 degrees.

Keep jackets and rain gear nearby.

Sunday: Rain Chances Increase to 50% Sunday, November 15, brings another unsettled period.

The National Weather Service projects a 50% chance of rain, with temperatures reaching approximately 47 degrees.

Northwest winds of 8 to 10 mph should maintain a brisk November feel.

Rainfall amounts are expected to remain below one-tenth of an inch.

Sunday night becomes mostly cloudy, with temperatures falling toward 35 degrees.

Monday: Sunshine Returns Before Freezing Temperatures Monday, November 16, offers improving conditions, with partly sunny skies and temperatures near 50 degrees.

However, Monday night brings a sharper temperature drop.

Temperatures could fall to approximately 30 degrees, two degrees below freezing.

Any lingering moisture on exposed surfaces could freeze where pavement temperatures reach 32 degrees or lower.

Drivers should remain alert for isolated slick spots, particularly on bridges and untreated surfaces.

Widespread roadway icing is not specifically predicted.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Cold Mornings, Warmer Afternoons Tuesday, November 17, brings sunshine and temperatures near 51 degrees.

Tuesday night could become the coldest period in the outlook, with temperatures falling toward 29 degrees.

Wednesday brings another sunny afternoon, with temperatures reaching approximately 55 degrees.

The warmer pattern continues Thursday, when temperatures could approach 60 degrees.

No tornado threat is indicated for Pittsburgh during this period.

Pittsburgh Five-Day Weather Outlook

Saturday, Nov. 14: 40% chance of rain and snow early, then rain. High 45°F. Nighttime low 36°F.

40% chance of rain and snow early, then rain. High 45°F. Nighttime low 36°F. Sunday, Nov. 15: 50% chance of rain, high 47°F. Nighttime low 35°F.

50% chance of rain, high 47°F. Nighttime low 35°F. Monday, Nov. 16: Partly sunny, high 50°F. Nighttime low 30°F.

Partly sunny, high 50°F. Nighttime low 30°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: Sunny, high 51°F. Nighttime low 29°F.

Sunny, high 51°F. Nighttime low 29°F. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Sunny, high 55°F. Nighttime low 30°F.

Thursday could bring additional warming, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 60 degrees.

For now, Pittsburgh's biggest concerns are Saturday's possible rain-snow mix, Sunday's showers and freezing temperatures early next week.

Are you seeing snowflakes around Pittsburgh, or are you looking forward to next week's warmer temperatures? Tell us what conditions you're seeing in your neighborhood.