Photo: Country Herald

Columbus, OH – Cold air, gray skies and the possibility of wet pavement are giving central Ohio an early taste of winter.

Temperatures could tumble to 29 degrees early next week, creating conditions favorable for frost and isolated icy patches.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, Columbus faces a 30% chance of rain through Friday evening, November 13.

The bigger weather development comes after the weekend, when several nights approach or fall below freezing.

Weekend Weather Brings a Brief Break Friday's temperatures should reach approximately 45 degrees, with northwest winds of 8 to 11 mph.

Rain chances increase after 4 p.m., with precipitation amounts expected to remain below one-tenth of an inch.

Showers could continue before 7 p.m., followed by clearing skies and temperatures falling toward 32 degrees.

Drivers traveling Interstate 70, Interstate 71 and Interstate 270 should remain alert for damp pavement as temperatures approach freezing.

Saturday, November 14, brings improving conditions.

Mostly sunny skies should push temperatures near 45 degrees, while northwest winds reach 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday night becomes mostly cloudy, with temperatures around 36 degrees.

Sunday: Clouds Return Before Colder Nights Sunday, November 15, brings mostly cloudy skies and a high near 47 degrees.

Northwest winds should remain relatively light, around 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday night temperatures fall toward 33 degrees, placing central Ohio just above freezing.

Residents should prepare for colder mornings as the new workweek begins.

Monday and Tuesday: Temperatures Drop Below Freezing Monday, November 16, brings sunshine and temperatures near 50 degrees.

However, the relatively comfortable afternoon will give way to much colder conditions.

Monday night temperatures could fall to 29 degrees.

That creates favorable conditions for frost, especially across exposed lawns, vehicles and agricultural areas.

Tuesday brings another sunny afternoon, with temperatures reaching approximately 52 degrees.

Tuesday night temperatures could again drop to 29 degrees.

The primary concern is the potential for freezing temperatures following daytime warming.

If moisture remains on untreated pavement, isolated slick spots could develop as surface temperatures fall below freezing.

However, widespread flash freezing is not currently indicated, and no snow accumulation is predicted for Columbus.

The National Weather Service's broader discussion highlights lake-effect snow near the Great Lakes, but that threat is not reflected in Columbus' local outlook.

No tornado threat is indicated for central Ohio during this period.

Wednesday: A Noticeable Warmup Begins Wednesday, November 18, brings sunshine and temperatures near 55 degrees.

The warming trend continues Thursday, with temperatures potentially reaching 59 degrees.

For now, central Ohio residents should prepare for several cold mornings before the milder weather returns.

Columbus Five-Day Weather Outlook

Saturday, Nov. 14: Mostly sunny, high 45°F. Nighttime low 36°F.

Mostly sunny, high 45°F. Nighttime low 36°F. Sunday, Nov. 15: Mostly cloudy, high 47°F. Nighttime low 33°F.

Mostly cloudy, high 47°F. Nighttime low 33°F. Monday, Nov. 16: Sunny, high 50°F. Nighttime low 29°F.

Sunny, high 50°F. Nighttime low 29°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: Sunny, high 52°F. Nighttime low 29°F.

Sunny, high 52°F. Nighttime low 29°F. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Sunny, high 55°F. Nighttime low 31°F.

Thursday could bring additional warming, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 59 degrees.

Are you ready for temperatures dropping into the upper 20s, or are you looking forward to next week's warmer afternoons? Tell us how cold it feels in your Columbus neighborhood.