Photo: Country Herald

Tampa, FL – Crisp morning air and clear skies are setting up a noticeable temperature swing across Florida's Gulf Coast.

Residents could wake up to temperatures in the upper 40s this weekend before warmer afternoons return early next week.

According to the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay, Friday, November 13, brings partly sunny skies gradually becoming sunny.

Temperatures should reach approximately 75 degrees, with north winds of 6 to 10 mph.

The bigger change arrives Friday night as temperatures fall toward 50 degrees.

Saturday: Temperatures Drop Into the 40s Saturday, November 14, brings sunshine and a high near 66 degrees.

That represents a nine-degree drop from Friday's projected afternoon high.

North winds near 9 mph could make the morning feel noticeably cooler.

Saturday night temperatures fall to approximately 49 degrees, marking the coldest period in the supplied outlook.

Residents heading outdoors early Sunday may want light jackets, particularly near exposed waterfront areas.

However, freezing temperatures, frost and icy roadways are not expected around Tampa.

Sunday: Sunshine Returns With a Warmer Afternoon Sunday, November 15, brings sunny skies and temperatures climbing toward 74 degrees.

Northeast winds near 8 mph should keep conditions relatively comfortable.

The warmer afternoon could favor outdoor activities around Tampa Bay, Clearwater and St. Petersburg.

Sunday night remains mostly clear, with temperatures falling toward 57 degrees.

That marks a noticeable improvement from Saturday night's colder conditions.

Monday: Temperatures Climb, Winds Increase Monday, November 16, brings mostly sunny skies and a high near 77 degrees.

East-northeast winds of 9 to 13 mph could gust as high as 21 mph.

The increasing breeze may become more noticeable around bridges and exposed coastal areas.

Monday night introduces a 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m.

Temperatures remain mild, falling toward 62 degrees.

Drivers traveling Interstate 275, Interstate 4 and the Howard Frankland Bridge should remain aware of changing wind conditions.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Breezy Weather Continues Tuesday, November 17, brings a 20% chance of showers and a high near 76 degrees.

East-northeast winds of 11 to 15 mph could gust as high as 22 mph.

The shower risk remains limited, and widespread heavy rainfall is not indicated.

Wednesday, November 18, brings mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching approximately 79 degrees.

Breezy conditions continue, but the warmer weather should provide relief from the weekend chill.

No tornado threat is indicated for Tampa during this period.

Tampa Five-Day Weather Outlook

Saturday, Nov. 14: Sunny, high 66°F. Nighttime low 49°F.

Sunny, high 66°F. Nighttime low 49°F. Sunday, Nov. 15: Sunny, high 74°F. Nighttime low 57°F.

Sunny, high 74°F. Nighttime low 57°F. Monday, Nov. 16: Mostly sunny, high 77°F. Gusts up to 21 mph. Nighttime low 62°F.

Mostly sunny, high 77°F. Gusts up to 21 mph. Nighttime low 62°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: 20% chance of showers, breezy, high 76°F. Gusts up to 22 mph. Nighttime low 63°F.

20% chance of showers, breezy, high 76°F. Gusts up to 22 mph. Nighttime low 63°F. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Mostly sunny and breezy, high 79°F. Nighttime low 64°F.

Thursday could bring additional warmth, with temperatures reaching approximately 81 degrees.

For now, Tampa's biggest weather changes involve a chilly weekend followed by warmer afternoons and increasing breezes.

Are you enjoying Tampa's cooler November mornings, or looking forward to temperatures climbing back toward 80 degrees? Tell us what conditions you're seeing around Tampa Bay.