Photo: Country Herald

Wilmington, DE – Wet pavement, gray skies and brisk November winds are setting up a changing weather pattern across northern Delaware.

Friday's rain could complicate travel before gusts reach 30 mph Saturday. Then, several colder nights bring temperatures close to freezing.

According to the National Weather Service, Wilmington faces a 90% chance of rain Friday, November 13, mainly before 4 p.m.

Temperatures should reach approximately 46 degrees, with north winds near 15 mph and gusts reaching 25 mph.

Rainfall totals between one-tenth and one-quarter inch are possible.

Friday Rain Creates Travel Concerns Drivers traveling Interstate 95, Interstate 495 and Route 13 should prepare for wet pavement and occasional visibility reductions.

Wilmington Airport reported overcast skies and temperatures near 45 degrees early Friday.

Rain could increase stopping distances, particularly along busy commuter routes connecting Wilmington with Philadelphia and nearby New Jersey.

Friday evening brings a 50% chance of rain, mainly before midnight, with temperatures falling toward 35 degrees.

Northwest winds could gust near 20 mph.

Keep rain gear nearby and allow extra time for travel.

Saturday: Gusts Could Reach 30 MPH Saturday, November 14, brings partly sunny skies and temperatures near 49 degrees.

However, northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph could gust as high as 30 mph.

Those gusts could make exposed areas feel noticeably colder.

Saturday night temperatures settle near 36 degrees, with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday and Monday: Colder Nights Approach Sunday, November 15, looks more comfortable, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 52 degrees.

However, Sunday night temperatures fall toward 34 degrees.

Monday brings additional sunshine and another high near 52 degrees.

By Monday night, temperatures could fall to approximately 33 degrees, just one degree above freezing.

That near-freezing reading deserves attention around bridges, elevated roadways and exposed surfaces.

Any remaining moisture could freeze where pavement temperatures fall below 32 degrees.

However, widespread icing or flash freezing is not specifically predicted.

The broader NOAA discussion mentions scattered Northeast showers and possible mountain snow. Wilmington's local outlook does not indicate snow.

No tornado threat is indicated for Wilmington during this period.

Tuesday and Wednesday: A Major Temperature Rebound Tuesday brings sunshine and temperatures near 56 degrees.

Wednesday could reach 60 degrees, marking a 27-degree difference from Monday night's projected low.

The warmer conditions should provide relief from the chilly weekend pattern.

Wilmington Five-Day Weather Outlook

Saturday, Nov. 14: Partly sunny, high 49°F. Gusts up to 30 mph. Nighttime low 36°F.

Partly sunny, high 49°F. Gusts up to 30 mph. Nighttime low 36°F. Sunday, Nov. 15: Mostly sunny, high 52°F. Nighttime low 34°F.

Mostly sunny, high 52°F. Nighttime low 34°F. Monday, Nov. 16: Mostly sunny, high 52°F. Nighttime low 33°F.

Mostly sunny, high 52°F. Nighttime low 33°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: Sunny, high 56°F. Nighttime low 33°F.

Sunny, high 56°F. Nighttime low 33°F. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Sunny, high 60°F. Nighttime low 34°F.

Thursday could bring additional warming, with sunshine and temperatures approaching 62 degrees.

For now, the main concerns are Friday's wet roads, Saturday's gusty winds and near-freezing temperatures early next week.

Are you preparing for colder November nights around Wilmington, or looking forward to next week's 60-degree weather? Tell us what conditions you're seeing.