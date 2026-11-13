Photo: Country Herald

Jacksonville, FL – Brisk winds sweep across the St. Johns River as Northeast Florida prepares for cooler mornings and a changing weather pattern.

The immediate concern is Friday's gusty conditions, but a noticeable temperature drop arrives before a warmer, potentially wetter stretch next week.

According to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville, Friday, November 13, brings sunshine and temperatures near 68 degrees.

Northwest winds of 6 to 15 mph could gust as high as 24 mph, creating a breezy afternoon.

Friday Night Brings a 44-Degree Chill Temperatures fall toward 44 degrees Friday night, delivering a noticeably cooler start to the weekend.

That represents a 24-degree difference between Friday's afternoon high and the following morning's projected low.

Residents heading outdoors early Saturday may want jackets, especially near the waterfront.

However, freezing temperatures, snow and icy roadways are not expected in Jacksonville.

Saturday: Sunshine Returns, but Temperatures Stay Cooler Saturday, November 14, brings sunny skies and a high near 61 degrees.

North winds of 8 to 10 mph could maintain a crisp November feel throughout the afternoon.

Saturday night temperatures settle near 45 degrees under mostly clear skies.

The cooler weather should favor outdoor activities, although early-morning conditions may feel chilly.

Sunday and Monday Bring a Gradual Warmup Sunday, November 15, offers sunshine and temperatures reaching approximately 65 degrees.

Northeast winds of 9 to 11 mph could gust near 17 mph.

Sunday night remains mostly clear, with temperatures falling toward 52 degrees.

Monday brings additional improvement, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 68 degrees.

By Monday night, temperatures remain considerably milder, settling near 58 degrees.

The gradual warming trend should make early-week outdoor plans more comfortable.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Rain Chances Return Meteorologists are tracking increasing shower chances across Jacksonville as the next weather pattern develops.

Tuesday, November 17, brings a 30% chance of showers and a high near 68 degrees.

Breezy conditions are also expected.

Tuesday night carries another 30% shower chance, mainly before 1 a.m., with temperatures near 59 degrees.

Wednesday, November 18, brings a higher 40% chance of showers.

Temperatures could reach 71 degrees, making Wednesday the warmest day in the five-day outlook.

Windy conditions may accompany the changing weather.

Drivers traveling Interstate 95, Interstate 10 and Interstate 295 should monitor conditions as showers become possible.

Rainfall totals and specific travel disruptions are not established in the supplied outlook.

No tornado threat is indicated for Jacksonville during this period.

Jacksonville Five-Day Weather Outlook

Saturday, Nov. 14: Sunny, high 61°F. Nighttime low 45°F.

Sunny, high 61°F. Nighttime low 45°F. Sunday, Nov. 15: Sunny, high 65°F. Nighttime low 52°F.

Sunny, high 65°F. Nighttime low 52°F. Monday, Nov. 16: Mostly sunny, high 68°F. Nighttime low 58°F.

Mostly sunny, high 68°F. Nighttime low 58°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: 30% chance of showers, breezy, high 68°F. Nighttime low 59°F.

30% chance of showers, breezy, high 68°F. Nighttime low 59°F. Wednesday, Nov. 18: 40% chance of showers, windy, high 71°F. Nighttime low 62°F.

Thursday could bring additional warmth, with temperatures reaching approximately 74 degrees and a 20% chance of showers.

For now, Jacksonville's biggest weather changes involve a chilly weekend followed by warmer temperatures and increasing rain chances.

Are you enjoying Jacksonville's cooler November mornings, or are you ready for the warmer weather returning next week? Tell us what conditions you're seeing.