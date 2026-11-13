Photo: Country Herald

Miami, FL – Palm trees could sway in strengthening coastal winds as South Florida prepares for a noticeable change in its November weather.

The weekend begins with sunshine and cooler temperatures, but the bigger concern develops Monday through Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service in Miami, Friday, November 13, brings partly sunny skies and temperatures near 81 degrees.

Northwest winds of 7 to 10 mph should keep conditions relatively comfortable.

However, temperatures fall toward 64 degrees Friday night, setting up a cooler Saturday.

Saturday Brings a Noticeable Temperature Drop Saturday, November 14, brings sunshine and a high near 72 degrees.

That represents a nine-degree drop from Friday's projected afternoon high.

North winds of 11 to 15 mph could gust as high as 20 mph, particularly around exposed coastal areas.

Saturday night temperatures settle near 64 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Residents planning outdoor activities should prepare for breezy conditions, especially near Miami Beach and Biscayne Bay.

Sunday: Warmer Weather Returns Sunday, November 15, brings mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing toward 78 degrees.

Northeast winds of 10 to 14 mph could gust near 18 mph.

Sunday night becomes breezier, with northeast winds of 14 to 17 mph and gusts reaching 21 mph.

Temperatures remain mild, falling toward 73 degrees.

The increasing wind could make waterfront activities less comfortable.

Monday: Wind Gusts Could Reach 28 MPH Monday, November 16, introduces a more noticeable weather shift.

Temperatures reach approximately 80 degrees, but northeast winds strengthen to 20 to 22 mph.

Gusts could reach 28 mph.

A 20% chance of showers develops after 1 p.m.

Drivers crossing exposed bridges and causeways should remain alert for stronger crosswinds.

Monday night brings a 30% chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m., with continued windy conditions.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Thunderstorm Chances Increase Tuesday, November 17, brings a 40% chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible after 1 p.m.

Temperatures reach approximately 80 degrees.

East winds near 21 mph could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday night maintains a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

By Wednesday, November 18, precipitation chances increase to 50%.

Showers and thunderstorms could affect travel along Interstate 95, Interstate 395 and the Dolphin Expressway.

Brief downpours may reduce visibility where storms develop.

No specific tornado threat is indicated in the supplied outlook.

Miami Five-Day Weather Outlook

Saturday, Nov. 14: Sunny, high 72°F. Gusts up to 20 mph. Nighttime low 64°F.

Sunny, high 72°F. Gusts up to 20 mph. Nighttime low 64°F. Sunday, Nov. 15: Mostly sunny, high 78°F. Nighttime low 73°F.

Mostly sunny, high 78°F. Nighttime low 73°F. Monday, Nov. 16: Mostly sunny, windy, high 80°F. Gusts up to 28 mph. Nighttime low 73°F.

Mostly sunny, windy, high 80°F. Gusts up to 28 mph. Nighttime low 73°F. Tuesday, Nov. 17: 40% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms, high 80°F. Gusts up to 29 mph. Nighttime low 74°F.

40% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms, high 80°F. Gusts up to 29 mph. Nighttime low 74°F. Wednesday, Nov. 18: 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high 80°F. Nighttime low 73°F.

Thursday could remain unsettled, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms and temperatures near 81 degrees.

For now, Miami's biggest weather concerns are increasing winds Monday and the return of thunderstorms Tuesday through Thursday.

Are you enjoying Miami's cooler November weekend, or preparing for next week's windy, stormier conditions? Tell us what you're seeing around South Florida.